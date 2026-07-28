Worried Princess Andre asks her painfully thin mum Katie Price if she has body dysmorphia and her reply might surprise you

Princess Andre has shared her concerns about Katie Price’s painfully thin figure and asked her outright is she has body dysmorphia.

The 19-year-old calls her mum into question in the new series of The Princess Diaries, which has just landed on ITV.

Princess and her brother Junior, 21, surprise Katie with a camping trip to celebrate her 48th birthday.

Princess Andre broaches her mum Katie Price’s thin figure in The Princess Diaries (Credit: ITV)

But after hiring a wooden kayak and oars, Princess speaks up about her worries for her famous mum.

Princess Andre asks Katie Price if she’s body dysmorphic

Princess is seen carefully raising the subject of Katie’s very slender frames as they paddle along a river in episode two.

She points out her concerns as her mum struggles with the weight of the oars against the water.

After crashing into reeds, the mother and daughter get themselves back on track.

But as Katie tries to steer, she says: “My poor little arms.” Princess replies: “You’ve got fragile little arms.”

She then tells her mum: “You are very tiny.” Katie asks, “Do you think?” before reluctantly admitting: “I am a little bit.”

Sitting behind her in the boat, Princess then asks: “Do you think you’ve got body dysmorphia?”

Katie quietly admits to her daughter: “Yeah.”

Reassuring her mum, Princess continues: “I think you’re very beautiful and you don’t ever see it.”

Katie admits to Princess she does have body dysmorphia (Credit: ITV)

Princess shares her thoughts on Katie’s surgery

Princess’ brave questioning comes after Katie has shown off her new, massive boobs in the ITV2 show. She gives her daughter and son Junior a flash of them earlier in the episode.

Once at the river, Katie struggles to squeeze in to a life jacket big enough to go over her huge breasts.

Princess reflects on her mum’s surgery and body struggles in a piece to the camera.

She says: “The fact that mum got surgery at a young age… at my age she got boob jobs. I think it’s sad that anyone wants to change themselves in an any way because, in my head, you’re made the way you are made.

“Everyone should be confident. But I do feel like if you are putting yourself out there, there is pressure and it does make you look at yourself different.”

The Princess Diaries begins on ITV2 tonight at 9pm (Tuesday July 27, 2026). The show will play out across the next three consecutive nights.

But if you can’t wait until then, all four episodes are available to stream on ITVX now.

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