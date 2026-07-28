Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are back in the spotlight after Olivia unveiled a bold new look in Ibiza.

The Love Island star, 35, shared glam snaps from Ushuaia Ibiza. She wore a black cut mini dress with cut-out side panels and a plunging neckline.

Olivia added black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a matching bag. She also showed off brand new hot pink hair, swept into a plait.

In the photos, she smiled from a cream sofa and sipped wine while looking out at the crowd. She later enjoyed downtime with pals at the famous party hotspot.

Olivia told fans she had headed back to the White Isle “because I was home sick” for “a quick 24 hours”.

Everyone wants to know about Pete and Olivia (Credit: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock)

Why Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks still have fans hooked

The Ibiza post landed just days after Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks went Instagram official. That timing pushed even more attention onto the couple.

Pete, 37, is best known from TOWIE. Olivia first found fame on Love Island and has since built a strong TV career.

Fans have followed every update closely. Their romance has sparked extra interest because they also work together on a KISS FM radio show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@olivia_attwood)

The buzz grew again after the pair were pictured together in Ibiza earlier this summer. Now their relationship looks firmly out in the open.

Pete recently opened up about the moment he decided to hard launch the relationship. He spoke on his Staying Relevant podcast with Sam Thompson.

When Sam asked how it went, Pete said: “Er yeah, the thought process was what would Liv like?”

He then added: “We’d spoken about it and I thought ‘ah f**k it’ you know let’s go and do it.

“Obviously the first photo had to be of me and Liv, and all I really cared about was I didn’t embarrass her”.

Bradley Dack shares emotional post

Elsewhere, it seems Olivia could still be on her ex-husband Bradley Dack’s mind.

Olivia and Brad split earlier this year (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The footballer took to his Instagram stories to share a song with heartbreaking lyrics.

The 32-year-old took to his Instagram story to post an old video of The Royston Club singing their song Cariad.

Brad shared an emotional post (Credit: Shutterstock)

“All of these pictures of you and I / Plastered on the hallways of my mind / But, now that it’s over, I let the air run out,” read some of the lyrics.

“Oh, but I still wake up with things to tell ya / That I dream of you no matter who I’m sleeping next to / Good God, I resent you for leaving / But I can’t pretend I don’t need you / Cariad, indulge in this sin / I need your delicate fingers tracing my outline again.”

Bradley Dack’s representative has been contacted for comment.

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