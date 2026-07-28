Sort Your Life Out star Dilly Carter issues emotional cancer update as she admits: ‘Tomorrow is never promised’

Sort Your Life Out star Dilly Carter has shared an emotional health update, announcing that she is three years free from cancer.

The TV personality was diagnosed with stage one womb cancer in 2022 and underwent major surgery in late 2022/early 2023 to remove the tumour and her entire reproductive system.

She has since had treatments including radiation and subsequent surgeries for ongoing complications into 2023 and 2024.

Dilly had womb cancer (Credit: ITV)

Dilly Carter shares emotional cancer update

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (July 27), Dilly shared a photo of her smiling accompanied by a carousel post documenting her cancer journey.

In her caption, the 44-year-old celebrated three years of being cancer-free.

“I’ve just had the call this evening which always feels like the heaviest weight being lifted . I don’t cry often but after those calls I do. It’s the relief. You never know when it’s coming and what news to expect, every bump, lump or pain makes you anxious,” she wrote.

“You keep yourself super busy, which luckily I’m good at. If I sat waiting for the call I would be a mess. The worst part about tests is the waiting for the unknown. It’s completely out your control.”

Dilly continued: “It’s crazy to thing 3 and a half years ago after paying privately to have my fibroids removed that they would discover I had cancer of my womb. My fertility journey came to an abrupt end. I had my entire reproductive system removed and went straight into medical menopause.”

“The following year following 28 sessions of radiation I was diagnosed with radiation enteritis, which then led to the worst part of my illness and some of the hardest times of my life, being on a feeding tube for months and months, not eating but being violently ill and unwell day after day. Being in and out of hospital every other week with severe cramps and pain. I vividly remember writhing around on my very tiny bathroom.”

‘I had emergency bowel surgery which saved my life’

Dilly further explained that she had “emergency bowel surgery which saved my life” two years ago.

“I was literally on deaths door when I fell through those hospital doors,” she added. “But I am here. I lived to tell the tale where many don’t. I don’t know why I was the lucky one. The one who got though it and like any other cancer survivor you’re never really through it or over it, you certainly never forget it.”

She admitted it “changed” her life, body and her “everyday” forever.

“But I’m here, and always grateful I fought as hard as I could to get through it and made it. So today’s news just means I can for a short time put that part of my life back in the box I have for it,” Dilly continued.

She manifested “it stays on the top shelf at the back of a cupboard I don’t need to find for a while” while mentioning that she is “thinking of anyone going through similar today.”

Dilly signed off the heartfelt post with a motivational quote, writing: “We got this if there’s one thing I’ve learnt from it all, it’s live your life now. Tomorrow is never promised.”

‘One of the strongest women I know’

Dilly’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Such wonderful news,” one user wrote.

“One of the strongest women I know,” another person shared.

“You’re such an inspiration Dilly! What incredible news. Keep on fighting and pushing for those glimmers in everyday. You show us all the things worth living for,” a third remarked.

“Oh Dilly what fantastic news!! I can’t even imagine the difficulties you have been through. You are a warrior. Keep going lovely x,” a fourth said.

What do you think of this story? Then you can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.