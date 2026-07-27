Peter Andre admits ‘it hurts too much’ as he issues emotional family update on both his parents

Singer and TV personality Peter Andre has shared an emotional family update regarding his elderly parents.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker has been vocal about his mum, Thea’s, 90, health. In 2023, she was diagnosed with both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Over time, her condition has steadily declined, and she has unfortunately lost the ability to speak.

Thea currently lives in Australia with Peter’s dad, Savvas, who just turned 93 years old. In Peter’s latest social media post, he honoured his father’s big day while getting emotional over his mum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter Andre shares emotional update on parents

In a video shared today (July 27), Peter uploaded a video sent from his sister, Debbie, of his parents.

In the clip, Savvas could be seen sitting next to Thea, holding her hand. However, her face was not shown. As Debbie wished him a happy birthday, Savvas wished his daughter a life as long as his.

Expressing that he had been with Thea for over 70 years, Debbie said: “I know, look at the love! You done well!”

Over in Australia, it is currently winter. That said, Savvas pointed out the “beautiful” sun had come out on his birthday.

“Live on, dad!” Debbit added.

“This video touches my heart in every way. It’s my dad’s 93rd birthday today,” Peter wrote in his caption.

“I decided not to show mum in this video because it hurts too much. But I want to thank my sis for sending this. Love you mum and dad so so so much. More than they will ever know.”

He continued: “I do speak to them every single day, sometimes twice. I tell them enough how much they mean to me ( if it’s ever enough ). Thank god for FaceTime. Going to see them and I cannot wait. Να ζήσεις dad.”

Peter’s parents live in Australia together (Credit: ITV)

‘My heart goes out to you’

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Peter’s followers, with many of them rushing to the comments section to offer their support.

“Bless them! It’s so hard with ageing and ill parents, I know that. Sending you love,” one user wrote.

“My heart goes out to you Peter. You only have one mum & dad & you don’t realise until they’ve gone how special they are. Sending you lots of love xx,” another person shared.

“You are a wonderful son Peter must be so hard living so far away from a cuddle xx,” a third remarked.

“God bless your dearest mum and dad and to the rest of your dearest family too,” a fourth said.

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