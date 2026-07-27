‘Wow, when did that happen?!’ Louise Redknapp leaves followers stunned as she issues emotional family update

Singer Louise Redknapp left her followers shocked as she revealed her eldest son, Charley, has turned 22 years old.

The Let’s Go Round Again hitmaker shares two sons — Charley, 22, and Beau, 17– with ex-husband, footballer Jamie Redknapp. The pair got married in 1998 on a luxury yacht named the Lady Tamara in Bermuda but split in 2017.

Louise, 51, has since moved on with boyfriend Drew Michael, 42. The pair began dating in September.

Meanwhile, Jamie got remarried to Swedish model Frida Redknapp in 2021, and shares a son, Raphael, four, with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

Louise Redknapp celebrates son in gushing new update

In an Instagram post shared today (July 27), Louise gushed over her eldest son on his big day.

Sharing a collection of photos from when he was a baby all the way up until now, the former Eternal star wrote: “Chaz, I can’t believe you’re 22!!!, but you’ll always be my baby.”

“I love you more than words can say and i’m beyond proud of the man you have become, not only are you my son but you’re one of my best friends you’ve always been by my side and I can’t wait for your next chapter, Happy Birthday have a beautiful day, I love you.”

She signed off the emotional post: “Love Mum xxx.”

Louise shares two sons with ex-husband, Jamie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Where is the time going?’

With Louise’s kids grown up, many of her followers were left stunned, with one user writing: “Oh wow! When did that happen! x”

“Mine’s just turned 23 last week… where is the time going? Happy birthday Charley. Have a super special day,” another person shared.

“Bloody hell 22! Happy birthday Charlie. How did that little baby get so big!” a third remarked.

“He is the double of you… gorgeous,” a fourth said.

“Wow! 22 years old already. Happy Birthday to Charley,” a fifth fan shared.

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