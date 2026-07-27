Josie Gibson hits out at claims she used jabs for 2.5 stone weight loss

This Morning host Josie Gibson hit back at suggestions that she used weight loss jabs after showing off her stunning transformation.

The former Big Brother star said her busy life explains the change and pointed to work, motherhood and a house build.

Josie also spent £7,000 on liposuction on her arms after a lipoedema diagnosis. She called the procedure “the best thing she ever did.”

Josie has responded to claims she has been using weight loss jabs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Josie Gibson hits back at weight loss jabs

Fans noticed her slimmer figure and started asking questions. Josie said those questions soon turned into claims about jabs.

Hitting back, she said: “The amount of people that have gone: ‘Fat jabs, fat jabs, fat jabs!’ I’m like: ‘How about single mum running around the country, trying to hold down a career and sort a house build, while trying to do everything else as well, including the cleaning – how about that?'”

Her weight loss became a talking point after she lost 2.5 stone and she insisted the truth is much less dramatic than the rumours.

Josie also explained why she would think twice about any quick fix. Referring to research mentioned in the original report, she said: “If somebody gave me a miracle thing and said: ‘Here you go, you’re going to be skinny,’ and there were no side effects, that would be amazing. But people are losing their frickin’ hair, and what happens to your digestive system?”

That response kept the focus on her daily routine, and it also highlighted her concern about possible side effects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

‘You can’t out-train lipoedema’

Josie said learning she had lipoedema changed how she saw her body. She told The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine the diagnosis finally made sense of years of struggle.

She said: “It was a light-bulb moment. I was told: ”You can’t out-train lipoedema.’ It was heartbreaking, but it all made sense.”

Lipoedema is a long-term condition. It causes an abnormal and usually symmetrical build-up of fat tissue, often in the legs, hips, bottom and sometimes the arms.

Josie had previously said she struggled to shift the “lumps and excess weight” in her body despite working out. She also said the condition left her feeling held back.

In March, Josie revealed that she had undergone a brachioplasty after earlier liposuction on her arms. She said surgeons removed 45 per cent of her arm.

She told followers: “I’ve just had about 20 messages asking how I am, so I’m so sorry I didn’t want to alarm anybody. I went in to see Paul Tulley last Friday for brachioplasty.”