Brooklyn Beckham DJ Fat Tony is back in the spotlight after the celebrity DJ spoke again about the Beckham family feud tied to Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s 2022 wedding.

Tony, 60, knows the family well. He DJ’d across three days of the lavish celebrations and now wants people to show more restraint.

DJ Fat Tony and Brooklyn Beckham’s 2022 wedding role DJ Fat Tony said he worked across three days of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s 2022 wedding celebrations. The wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in April 2022.

Fat Tony has said he DJ’d for three days during the celebrations.

He later discussed the event in interviews including This Morning, The Telegraph and The Times.

Speaking about his life and career, Tony said: “I’ve been blessed to work at some amazing events, including Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding where I DJ’d for three days.”

He then added: “Before judging, people should remember that two parents have lost their first-born son and a son has lost his parents.”

That line sums up his message. He does not want the fallout treated like a spectator sport.

Tony also told The Times: “All families have dramas, but they just happen to be the Beckhams.”

He explained how quickly the story exploded. He said: “Once that story came out – sparked by Stav making a comment on an Instagram post about how Victoria was dancing – I got dozens of interview requests from media all over the world, including a personal call from Piers Morgan, which I turned down.”

DJ Fat Tony was at Brooklyn’s wedding (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Why Brooklyn Beckham DJ Fat Tony wants everyone to pause

Tony first broke his silence in January. He appeared on This Morning shortly after Brooklyn issued a six-page statement about his parents.

Later, Tony told The Telegraph he had been asked to appear through a WhatsApp group with Brooklyn and Nicola. He said: “Yeah, I was [asked to speak]… There’s… a WhatsApp group [with Brooklyn and Nicola].”

He added: “I thought, I’m not going to throw anyone under a bus, I just spoke from the heart. I wasn’t there to slag off Victoria and David. I wasn’t spilling the beans.”

Tony also made clear that he still hopes for a reconciliation. He said: “I always like to see a happy ending, and I think that they will as a family all get back together. It’s really sad…”

He continued: “It was getting to the point where everyone forgot the reality was that some kid’s hurting and a family’s lost their son.”

The wedding moment DJ Fat Tony says changed everything

Tony has also spoken about the wedding moment that later became a major flashpoint. He said Marc Anthony called Brooklyn to the stage when guests expected Nicola to join him for the first dance.

According to Tony, Marc then asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room” before inviting Victoria up. Tony said Brooklyn looked “devastated” and claimed Nicola left the room “crying her eyes out”.

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding dance claims: timeline Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. April 2022: Wedding coverage prompted reports of tension around the event.

2022 to 2023: Media reports linked the fallout to dress stories, family dynamics and the reception.

Later reports said Brooklyn claimed Victoria Beckham interrupted a dance with Nicola at the wedding.

David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly set out a detailed response to those specific claims.

Public discussion of the family relationship has continued through interviews, social media posts and tabloid reports.

Recalling the scene on This Morning, Tony said: “There was no slut-dropping, there was no PVC cat suits, no Spice Girl action! The word “inappropriate”, why I said it was as well, it was the timing, this is what happened.”

Brooklyn and Nicola are feuding with the Beckhams (Credit: Cover Images)

He added: “Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says “put your hands on your mother’s hips” and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room…”

Tony stressed that Brooklyn’s feelings matter most. He said: “This is all about how Brooklyn feels. If he feels that it was inappropriate and awkward, it was inappropriate and awkward.”

DJ Fat Tony remains a talking point because he was there and chose to speak. Even so, his message has stayed the same.

He thinks the noise needs to die down. He also believes families can still find their way back.

Read more: Victoria Beckham blatantly snubs Brooklyn Beckham in latest gushing family update

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