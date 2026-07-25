Strictly Come Dancing announces five new professionals ahead of 2026 series: ‘They are all outstanding world-class dancers’

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed five fresh professionals to its 2026 line-up as the hit BBC One series prepares to return this September.

The latest additions come from across the UK, Canada, Italy, South Africa and Ukraine, bringing an impressive collection of championship titles and international accolades with them.

Already recognised as some of the ballroom world’s brightest talents, the five dancers are set to make their debut on the famous Strictly dancefloor when the new series gets underway.

The new professionals are…

The BBC has announced five new pros to the 2026 series (Credit: BBC)

Aleksandra Isaeva

Ukrainian-born Aleksandra Isaeva, who is now based in Italy, is among the new professionals joining Strictly Come Dancing. A highly accomplished Latin dancer, she is a multiple-time Ukrainian National Latin Champion and has climbed as high as 21st in the world rankings.

Her achievements include top-10 finishes at the European Latin Championships in Blackpool and the Dutch Open World Latin Dance Competition, as well as reaching the final of the UK Dance Festival’s Latin Rising Star event.

Speaking about joining the show, Aleksandra said: “I’ve been living and breathing dance for as long as I can remember, so joining the Strictly family is a true honour. The thought of learning from and sharing this experience with such extraordinary dancers, choreographers and the whole Strictly family still gives me goosebumps. I can’t wait to pour my whole heart into every performance, inspire others and be inspired along the way!”

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Cristian Priori

Joining Aleksandra in the professional line-up is her long-time dance partner Cristian Priori. Hailing from Rome, Cristian is a four-time Italian Latin Champion and spent eight consecutive years ranked among the world’s top 24 Latin dancers.

His career has seen him reach the Rising Star Latin final at the renowned Blackpool Dance Festival and the Open World Latin semi-finals. He also won the Junior Italian 10-Dance title before securing Rising Star finalist places at both the UK Open and Dutch Open.

Cristian said: “Saying yes to Strictly was an easy decision. Dance has always been my way of expressing myself, and I’m so excited to begin this new chapter. I’m ready to give my all, enjoy every moment of this amazing journey, and embrace everything it has to offer. Strictly is where passion, hard work and entertainment come together, so being part of it is a real privilege.”

Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Lethabo Monametsi

South African star Lethabo Monametsi is another of the new recruits after first discovering her love of dance through her country’s version of Strictly Come Dancing.

An undefeated South African Latin Champion, she found early television success after winning Dance Yo Dumo with Urban Wave before later appearing as a performer on The Masked Singer SA.

Her career has also seen her perform alongside global stars Diana Ross and Hans Zimmer, while she represented South Africa at the WDC Amateur Open World Championships in Ireland. Away from the dancefloor, she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Law major from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Lethabo says: “This moment is bigger than me. I step into it with profound gratitude and deep humility, knowing it is the culmination of years of unwavering love, belief, and support from the people who dared to dream alongside me. Representing South Africa on the Strictly Come Dancing stage is far more than a career milestone, it is an honour beyond words, and I cannot wait to embrace every extraordinary moment of this journey.”

Maddie an eight-time Amateur 10-Dance World Champion (Credit: YouTube)

Maddie Ingoldsby

Bournemouth’s Maddie Ingoldsby is also joining the professional cast. The accomplished ballroom dancer is a UK National Ballroom Champion, an eight-time Amateur 10-Dance World Champion and has also won both the World Rising Star and Under 21 World Ballroom Championship titles.

Her links to the entertainment industry stretch back to childhood, when she starred as Annie in the West End and appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two. She later returned to the franchise to perform in one of the professionals’ group dances during the Christmas special.

Maddie has also appeared on the big screen in the festive film Last Christmas alongside Emma Thompson and Emilia Clarke.

Speaking about joining the BBC series, Maddie said: “Joining Strictly as a professional dancer is truly a dream come true. My heart is so full of gratitude, excitement, and anticipation as I begin this incredible new chapter. Dance has always been where I feel most myself, and to now share my heart, my creativity, and my love for it on a show that has inspired millions is an honour beyond words.”

Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Mark Karmalita

Rounding off this year’s intake is Canadian dancer Mark Karmalita. A two-time National Latin Champion, he has claimed and reached the final of numerous Canadian Championship events across different age groups.

Among his international successes are the Empire Dance US Latin Rising Star title, while he was previously ranked 10th in the world at the Under 21 Latin Dance Festival in Blackpool.

Mark said: “Joining Strictly feels incredibly special, and I’m honoured to be stepping into a ballroom with so much history and heart. I can’t wait to bring my own style, connect with the audience, and enjoy every moment along the way.”

The newcomers will join returning professionals Alexis Warr, Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, Dianne Buswell, Jowita Przystal, Julian Caillon, Kai Widdrington, Katya Jones, Lauren Oakley, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola when the new series begins.

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‘They are all outstanding world-class dancers’

The BBC has also shared its excitement over the latest additions, with Executive Producer Sarah James praising the five dancers ahead of their debut.

“Aleksandra, Cristian, Lethabo, Maddie and Mark are all outstanding world-class dancers and we can’t wait to see them shine under the Strictly glitterball this September.”

BBC Entertainment’s Senior Commissioning Editor, Jo Wallace, echoed that enthusiasm ahead of the show’s return.

“It’s so exciting to welcome the brilliantly talented Aleksandra, Cristian, Lethabo, Maddie and Mark,” she said. “As if the return of Strictly wasn’t shaping up to be fab-u-lous enough already, they’re five more reasons why the new series is not to be missed.”

lsewhere, the 2026 series will mark the first without Tess Daly or Claudia Winkleman as hosts. Earlier this year, it was announced that Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe will be the new presenters.

Strictly Come Dancing returns this September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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