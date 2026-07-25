Princess and Junior Andre speak out on Katie and Peter’s true feelings amid ‘truce’

Katie Price and Peter Andre may have put years of public tension behind them. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see the former couple sharing scenes on television any time soon.

The exes, who ended their marriage in 2009, are parents to Junior and Princess Andre. Their daughter is now taking centre stage in her own ITV2 reality series, The Princess Diaries. Both of her parents are making separate appearances throughout the show.

Katie, 48, features in the opening episode of the new series, joining her children on a glamping getaway to celebrate her birthday.

Ahead of the programme’s third season launching on July 28, Princess and Junior spoke candidly about where her parents’ relationship stands today after they each filmed segments for the series.

Junior and Princess Andre reveal their parents are ‘amicable’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess and Junior Andre open up about Katie and Peter’s relationship today

When asked whether viewers could ever see Katie and Peter together on screen, Princess, 19, admitted she couldn’t.

“To be honest, I don’t think that would happen anyway. I don’t think divorced parents would sit in a room and have a conversation, but it’s not to say it would never happen,” she told The Sun.

Her brother Junior then weighed in, explaining that while the pair have moved on from past disagreements, they aren’t looking to become close friends.

“The main thing is, it’s amicable. They’ve got a truce, but they’re not best friends and they don’t need to be,” Junior said. “The fact that they’re both in it is great because it’s our parents. We love them, and want everyone to be involved. But yeah, they don’t need to cross paths.”

Princess went on to say that having both sides of her family involved in the reality show made the experience much more enjoyable. She noted that it also reflects the peaceful dynamic they now share.

“It is way more fun for me… because I like having my family there. I guess it shows people they are calm – that yes, they’re not best friends but they don’t need to be,” she added.

Katie and Peter reached a ‘mutual agreement’

Earlier this year, in February, Katie and Peter issued a rare joint statement announcing they had agreed to leave the past behind for the sake of their children.

It read: “Katie Price and Peter Andre have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect.

“We are both focused on creating a calm and supporting environment for our children. We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward.”

The pair said they want to “stand united for our children” and hope it will be the “start of a positive relationship”.

“We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.”

Read more: Princess and Junior Andre reveal matching tattoos as they pay tribute to dad Peter

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