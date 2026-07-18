Princess and Junior Andre have revealed they have matching tattoos that pay tribute to their dad, Peter.

Speaking at the ITV2 Reality Showcase on Friday, per the Daily Mail, Junior, 21, and Princess, 19, said they both chose the word “unconditional.” Peter wrote a song with that title for their older brother, Harvey.

Peter Andre’s song Unconditional and its link to Harvey Peter Andre released the song Unconditional in 2009. He has said the track was inspired by his relationship with Harvey, Katie Price’s eldest son, whom he helped raise during his marriage to Price. Harvey’s biological father is former footballer Dwight Yorke. During Peter and Katie’s relationship, Peter was widely described as Harvey’s stepfather. Song title: Unconditional

Released: 2009

Connection: Written about Peter’s bond with Harvey

Family link: Junior and Princess said their matching tattoo uses the same word

Why Junior and Princess Andre’s tattoo carries a deeper family meaning

Junior said the tattoo reflects the family’s bond. He called it a sign of “love and unity.”

He explained: “The word that we got, our dad basically wrote a song with that word.

“When you see the tattoo you’re going to laugh because it’s the smallest tattoo.

“We wanted to get something that is very relatable to us as a family because unity, love and togetherness is really important to us.

“Our dad wrote a song for Harvey named the word [we had tattooed].”

Junior and Princess have matching tattoos (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess then shared why the song matters so much to them.

She said: “It’s something like ‘becoming a father before I became a dad’.

“The song is about becoming a father before a dad because Harvey’s not his biological son, but he fathered him growing up and it taught him how to be a father.”

When Peter married Katie Price, he became Harvey’s stepfather. Harvey’s biological father is former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Peter Andre and Katie Price’s children and family background Peter Andre and Katie Price share two children together: son Junior and daughter Princess. Junior Andre was born in 2005.

Princess Andre was born in 2007. During Peter’s marriage to Katie Price, he also helped raise Harvey. Harvey is Katie Price’s eldest son and his biological father is Dwight Yorke. Peter and Katie married in 2005 and separated in 2009.

‘The new documentary put us in an awkward position’

The Junior Princess Andre tattoo reveal came after the pair discussed Katie Price’s Sky docuseries, Katie Price Nothing To Hide.

They appeared in the program, but they said it put them in a difficult spot. Their comments feature in the first episode of series three of The Princess Diaries on ITV2.

Princess said: “The new documentary put us in an awkward position.

“We love both our parents and want to be there for them.”

Later in the episode, the siblings call Katie while she is in Dubai visiting her husband, Lee Andrews.

Princess says of Lee: “I’ve never met him, mum’s love life stories are extreme and I don’t even follow it myself.

“As long as she is happy then I’m happy.”

The episode also shows Katie discussing her suspended Instagram account and her appetite for fame.

She tells her children: “My Instagram was suspended but I’m getting it back, people complain about anything.

“You know what it is like in my life one thing after the other.”

Junior then says: “Mum will be the moment until she can’t do anything anymore”.

Katie replies: “I always said I wanted to be a famous model or pop star. Money doesn’t bring you happiness, the people around you bring you happiness.”

‘She doesn’t hold back’

The siblings also addressed the recent thaw between Peter and Katie after years of tension.

Princess said: “It all happened naturally, my mum and dad did a truce online and my show came along. It worked out. It is way more fun for me to have them in the show.

“She doesn’t hold back.”

Junior added: “She’s our mum we only have one mum own it. If it is important for us to have important relationships with both our mum and our dad. Everything feels better and normal since the truce.”

Princess also confirmed her beauty brand will launch in September. She added that she would only do I’m A Celebrity with Junior.

She said: “We would only do it together,” and added, “We are the only jungle babies it is calling us.”

The Junior Princess Andre tattoo story adds another layer to a family dynamic that continues to play out on screen.