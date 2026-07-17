Victoria Beckham and Mel C are the latest Spice Girls talking point, with reports claiming Mel will marry model Chris Dingwall this weekend in the UK.

The singer, 52, has not announced an engagement. Still, reports say she and Chris will wed in a “beautiful” countryside setting.

That has sparked huge interest among fans. If it happens, Mel will become the last Spice Girl to marry.

She has reportedly invited all of her bandmates. But Victoria is expected to miss the day because she is in the US for the World Cup.

The timing has only added to the buzz. A reunion this weekend would land around the 30th anniversary of Wannabe.

Victoria may not be at the wedding (Credit: John Salangsang / Shutterstock)

Victoria Beckham ‘snubbed’ amid Mel C wedding rumours

Mel went public with Australian model and writer Chris in 2024. That followed months of speculation about their romance after they reportedly matched on celebrity dating app Raya.

Before Chris, Mel had a seven-year relationship with her former manager, Joe Marshall. That relationship ended in 2015.

She is also mum to daughter Scarlett, 17. Scarlett’s father is her former partner Thomas Starr.

Mel has also spoken warmly about Chris in recent interviews. In January, she told The Times: “It’s something I didn’t think would be part of my story, but I’m so happy with Chris. Maybe it is something that will be in my life.”

She later linked her new romance to her music. Speaking about her album Sweat in May, she said: “Not long into making the record, I met somebody new, I fell in love, and so I ended up having this wonderful arc of emotions throughout the album – of heartbreak and then that excitement of a new relationship.”

She sounded just as smitten in another interview. Mel told the Telegraph: “He’s very laid-back. He’s loads of fun…we work out together. We have very similar personalities and lifestyles.”

Mel is said to be getting married this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

What sits behind the Victoria Beckham Mel C wedding buzz

This reported wedding story carries extra weight because Mel has spoken openly about loneliness during her Spice Girls years.

In her 2022 memoir, she wrote about her clinical depression diagnosis. She also described hitting rock bottom after the group split in 2000.

Mel has said her depression was “very environmental”. She said feeling “lonely” played a part.

On The Louis Theroux Podcast, she reflected on being single for long stretches of adult life. She said: “It was a long time before I was in a long-term relationship.”

She also pushed back on the idea that pop fame made dating easy. Mel said: “They were full of young girls and gays, which are the best audience. You just don’t get any action. But it was quite lonely for me at times.”

She added: “I think there was many times in the band when we were working together where I was the only one without a partner… I would have liked to have dated. I had a dry spell. That’s what we call it.”

The ceremony is expected to take place this weekend, with Victoria the only Spice Girl likely to be absent.

However, neither Mel C nor Chris has publicly confirmed the wedding.

ED! has contacted Mel and Victoria’s representatives for comment.

Read more: David Beckham fights back tears in Victoria Beckham’s arms after World Cup heartbreak

What do you think about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.