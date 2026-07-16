David Beckham’s World Cup heartbreak unfolded in Atlanta after England’s semi-final loss to Argentina, and the former captain could barely hide his emotion.

Victoria Beckham stayed close as the final whistle blew. Cameras caught the couple with their heads in their hands as England’s dream slipped away.

England had taken the lead through Antony Gordon in the 55th minute, then Argentina turned the match around late.

The South American side scored in the 85th minute and struck again seven minutes later, booking their place in the final against Spain.

David, 51, watched from the stands with Victoria and three of their four children. Romeo, 23, Harper, 15, and Cruz, 21, joined them, along with Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

In the scenes that followed Victoria and Cruz Beckham could be seen comforting the footy pro.

Why David Beckham got so emotional at the World Cup

This was never going to feel like just another game for David. He represented England at three FIFA World Cups in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

David Beckham’s England World Cup record David Beckham played at three FIFA World Cups for England: 1998 in France, 2002 in Japan and South Korea, and 2006 in Germany. 1998: Sent off against Argentina in the round of 16.

2002: Captained England and scored the winning penalty against Argentina in the group stage.

2006: Captained England to the quarter-finals before injury ended his tournament early. Beckham won 115 England caps in total and served as captain for 59 matches.

He also captained the side in the latter two tournaments, giving the defeat even more weight.

The 2026 competition marks 20 years since he last appeared on the world stage as England captain.

David appeared to be very emotional over the game (Credit: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock)

David later shared his feelings on Instagram. He wrote: “Heartbreak for us all but memories that inspire and last forever.”

He added: “Thank you to our team, our fans & our country for what you have given us in this World Cup @england.”

The earlier family post that now feels bittersweet

David had followed England closely throughout the tournament. He celebrated the quarter-final win over Norway with fans online.

After that 2-1 victory, he posted a family photo from Miami. He wrote: “What a moment in Miami, I’m so proud of the team tonight reaching the semi-final of the World Cup and to celebrate with my family was so special…Thank you @england for giving our country these moments.”

That same match also sent Victoria viral. Her subdued reaction to Jude Bellingham’s winning goal quickly got people talking.

Comedian Jenny Johnson joked: “There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria, and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! It’s so infectious!”

She also quipped: “I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water! Each time I see her I shout, ‘SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!!!’ because her energy is electric!!!”

Who was with David Beckham at the match? David Beckham watched England’s semi-final with members of his family in the stands. Victoria Beckham

Romeo Beckham

Cruz Beckham

Harper Beckham

Jackie Apostel, Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Brooklyn Beckham was not listed among the family members shown at the match.

David jumped into the comments to defend his wife. He replied: “She was celebrating inside I promise her reactions were slightly slower than mine.”

Read more: Victoria Beckham ‘starstruck’ as she poses for very uncharacteristic photo at World Cup game

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