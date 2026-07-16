Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s British Grand Prix outing has sparked fresh claims of behind-the-scenes tension.

The couple, who have been together for nearly 11 years, appeared to be enjoying a rare child-free date day at the British Grand Prix earlier this month. Stacey shared loved-up updates with Joe from Silverstone before revealing that her dad Dave, her ex-partner Dean Cox and Dean’s wife Nikki were also part of the group.

Now Heat claims Dean’s presence did not go down as smoothly as it looked online. A source told the magazine Joe had not known Dean had been invited and allegedly felt “completely blindsided”.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s Grand Prix date day

Stacey, 36, described the July 5 outing as a “Mum and Dad date day” after organising childcare for her and Joe’s younger children. However, the day did not stay strictly one-on-one. In her social media posts, Stacey joked that Joe felt like a third wheel when her dad joined them.

Joe and Stacey were at Silverstone (Credit: Cover Images)

She then revealed Dean – the father of her eldest son Zachary – and Dean’s wife Nikki were also there. Stacey quipped: “Do you know who’s really important to bring on a date day with your husband? Your last baby daddy and his wife.”

Joe laughed in the clip and called himself “Gooseberry”.

Stacey and Dean were childhood sweethearts and split shortly after Zachary was born. They have remained on good terms, and Dean has previously appeared in Stacey and Joe’s BBC docuseries during an episode about teenage pregnancy.

Joe Swash reportedly ‘hurt’ by boundary issue

Heat’s source claimed the issue for Joe was not Stacey and Dean’s co-parenting relationship itself, but the setting.

The insider alleged that Stacey and Joe have a boundary about keeping past relationships separate from couple time. According to the report, Joe felt that a line had been crossed during an outing that was supposed to be about the pair reconnecting.

The same source also claimed Joe felt there was a double standard, alleging that he keeps his own co-parenting relationship with former fiancée Emma Sophocleous separate from his marriage to Stacey.

They claimed Stacey later accepted she should have spoken to Joe before inviting Dean. Stacey then allegedly apologised and promised to be more considerate of Joe’s boundaries.

Was Joe Swash jealous of Stacey’s ex?

However, OK! has carried a very different version of the day. Its source claimed Joe was relaxed about spending time with Dean, was not jealous.

The outlet went on to say that the group’s easy banter had helped Stacey and Joe rather than caused a problem.

The Silverstone claims arrive after months of split rumours around Stacey and Joe. Stacey was asked about her missing wedding ring on This Morning earlier this year.

Stacey later dismissed suggestions that she and Joe were “on the brink of divorce”.

Speaking in May, Stacey said being in the public eye created “certain pressures” but “not on our relationship”. She also described their ups and downs as normal, saying: “I think we’re just like any other couple.”

Their BBC series Stacey & Joe has also shown more difficult moments between them, including on-screen rows and a couples therapy session.

For now, the Grand Prix day has become another talking point around Stacey and Joe’s very public blended family – with two reports offering very different accounts of what happened behind the smiles at Silverstone.

Representatives for Stacey and Joe have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Stacey Solomon hits back as she’s accused of ‘trying to be 20 years old’ in dress

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