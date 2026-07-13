Stacey Solomon’s Instagram lit up after the TV star hit back at a troll who mocked her for wearing short dresses.

Stacey, 36, had been trying on a haul of dresses. She said she felt “pretty” in them.

Then one social media user took a swipe at her age. The comment read: “No you look like you are trying to be 20 years old. Be graceful.”

Stacey answered the remark on her Instagram Story.

Stacey Solomon hit back at the troll’s cruel comment (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon Instagram turned one cruel jab into a bigger point

She said the message left her stunned. Stacey told followers: “I… you know when you read something and you just think my God.”

She quickly challenged the idea that clothes come with an age limit. Stacey said: “I’m sorry but… says who? Like what is age appropriate?”

She pushed the point further. Stacey added: “Anything over children’s sizes, there is no age limit.”

She also mocked the idea that fashion should come with a birthday cut off. She said: “When I pick up a top it doesn’t say oh thirty-five and under, you can’t have this one. What do you mean?”

Stacey explained what had really been on her mind while trying on the dresses. Age had not crossed it at all.

“I was just minding my own business feeling really pretty in all the dresses that I picked up for myself,” she said.

She added: “I wasn’t thinking am I too old or too young to wear these clothes.”

Stacey Solomon shares many updates with her fans on Instagram (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Her message went beyond the clapback

Stacey did more than answer the troll. She used the moment to encourage followers to trust their own taste.

She said: “Let me tell you something. If you ever see anything and you think oh I really like that, I’m going to get it for myself… Get it.”

She urged fans not to let strangers shape their choices. Stacey continued: “Don’t even think about the people out there who are like can’t wear that, oh it’s too young for you, oh it’s not age appropriate.”

She kept the advice simple: “Just don’t even think about it. If you like it and it makes you happy, wear it.”

Then she widened the point beyond age. Stacey told followers: “Never let anyone tell you you can’t wear something, for any reason. Size, age, hair, colour, whatever. Wear what makes you happy.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s rare date day takes an awkward turn as she’s joined by her ‘baby daddy’

She signed off with: “Anyway, that was my rant for the night.”

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