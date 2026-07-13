Amanda Holden has shared the routine she says keeps her camera-ready and looking incredible in a bikini this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Britain’s Got Talent judge, 55, follows a simple plan. She takes inspiration from Elizabeth Hurley’s advice of one good meal a day.

Who is Amanda Holden? Amanda Holden is an English television presenter, actor and singer. She has served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent since the programme launched in 2007.

She has also presented radio shows, including work on Heart Breakfast.

Her screen career has included acting roles, presenting work and entertainment appearances.

She is frequently featured in lifestyle, fashion and celebrity coverage.

Amanda said she starts with an egg white omelette. She adds spinach, feta and avocado. She also drinks a green juice. After that, she said she usually does not eat again until the evening.

She told the Daily Mail: “I’m a vegetarian, so I think I’m probably accidentally pretty healthy. But I do love my food and I love my alcohol, especially an Aperol Spritz in this weather! I applaud whatever works for anybody else, but I can’t be one of those people that cuts stuff out.”

Amanda added: “I just think life is tricky as it is, so just let yourself have what you want within good reason. A little bit of everything is good.”

Amanda Holden has shared her secrets to her incredible bikini body (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Amanda Holden shares diet secrets for incredible bikini body

The star often receives praise on Instagram for her bikini pictures. But Amanda said there is no huge secret behind her holiday poses. She joked that the key move is simply breathing in.

She said she thinks as “women you naturally breathe in, it’s inherent”.

She also pointed to genetics and regular exercise. Amanda said slimness runs in her family.

She told the Daily Mail that she loves using her Peloton at home. She gets on the bike two or three times a week.

What Amanda Holden has said about exercise and diet Amanda Holden has publicly described a balanced approach to food and fitness rather than a highly restrictive regime. She has said she is vegetarian and has spoken about enjoying regular exercise at home. Has said she is vegetarian

Has mentioned egg-based breakfasts with vegetables and avocado

Has said she uses a Peloton bike at home several times a week

Has described balance as more sustainable than cutting out foods completely

That routine fits around her life. It also works whatever the weather is doing.

The conversation often centres on her social media photos. She insisted there is no trickery involved.

She said: “But there’s no like trickery or anything. My mum’s pretty slim, my nan is, my sister is, so I feel like it’s genetic, and I just love getting on my Peloton!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

How she shuts out trolls and keeps her confidence

Amanda said negative comments do not get much of her attention. She prefers not to scroll down and dwell on them.

She said she sometimes weighs up whether a nasty message deserves a block. Other times, she finds it amusing or saucy.

Still, she accepts that public life brings praise and criticism. She said that mindset helps her handle the rough with the smooth.

She said she understands that people “have different ways of coping with things, but I’m of the mindset that if you’re putting yourself out there, you have to take the rough with the smooth”.

When it comes to confidence, Amanda said she has always said that her makeup is her “armour”.

Read more: Amanda Holden stuns in tiny red bikini amid UK heatwave

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