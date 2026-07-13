Anne Robinson’s home plans have changed, with the veteran presenter confirming she is leaving the Cotswolds after around 40 years.

The former The Weakest Link host called the decision “heartbreaking”. She is preparing to leave her converted barn near Hatherop and move to London.

Anne, 81, wants to live closer to her daughter Emma. The move ends a long chapter in the countryside.

Anne Robinson has made the decision to leave her Cotswolds home (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Anne Robinson on ‘heartbreaking decision’ to move home

Anne said practicality drove the choice as much as emotion. She wrote in The Telegraph: “I am leaving the Cotswolds after 40-odd years. A heartbreaking decision.”

She also explained why she wants to act now. Anne said: “I will be 82 in the autumn. I’m fit, but aware of how many of my girlfriends are trying to cope with an elderly, infirm mother miles away.”

Anne Robinson career timeline Anne Robinson is a British journalist and television presenter.

She became widely known as the host of BBC quiz show The Weakest Link.

She later hosted Countdown on Channel 4.

Her television career has spanned several decades across news, consumer and quiz programming.

She then made her thinking even clearer. Anne said: “I wouldn’t pass a driving test. I don’t want anyone to dictate my future.”

Anne also revealed she has already bought her new place. She said she has bought a “beautiful fourth-floor terrace filled with trees and plants overlooking Hyde Park” and a “small flat is attached”.

She added that it’s “only a few streets away from Emma”.

What changed around Anne Robinson’s home life in the Cotswolds?

Anne became one of British TV’s best-known faces on BBC game show The Weakest Link. She later hosted Countdown on Channel 4.

Now she says the Cotswolds she first knew has changed. She reflected on the “massive changes” she has seen in Bibury, where she first settled with her family.

She claimed the village is now full of “day trippers”. Anne also said a new wave of high-profile residents has arrived.

She said the “draw of the Cotswolds is further reaching than ever before”.

Who is Anne Robinson’s daughter Emma? Anne Robinson has a daughter named Emma.

Anne said her new London home is only a few streets away from Emma.

She described living closer to family as part of the reason for leaving the Cotswolds.

Anne also said she and Emma have planned visits to the Tate and theatre trips in London.

Her next chapter already sounds busy

The next stage already sounds busy. Anne said she and Emma have planned cultural trips across the capital.

She said she will have to “adapt to living – as Emma encouragingly puts it – ‘in one of the most vibrant capitals in the world'”.

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