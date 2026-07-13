Mel B’s Spice Girls memories still carry a sting, and the singer says the worst moment came when Geri Halliwell-Horner quit in 1998.

The 51-year-old star said the news hit even harder because it landed on her birthday. At the time, she had no idea why Geri had walked away.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mel said: “[The worst Spice Girls moment was] finding out Geri had left us on May 29, 1998. It was my birthday. We’ve all talked about it since, and I understand why, but at the time it was devastating because I just didn’t know why.”

When Geri Halliwell left the Spice Girls in 1998 Geri Halliwell announced her departure from the Spice Girls in May 1998 during the group’s Spiceworld era. The split was confirmed while the group was still one of the biggest pop acts in the world.

The remaining line-up continued as a four-piece: Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham.

The group completed tour commitments after the announcement.

Geri later returned for reunion projects with the band.

Mel B’s Spice Girls confession

For fans, Geri’s exit remains one of the biggest pop shocks of the 1990s. For Mel, it was far more personal than a dramatic headline.

The Spice Girls were ruling pop at the time. Mel B, Geri, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Melanie C had become a global phenomenon.

That is why the moment cut so deep. The group looked unstoppable from the outside, but Mel’s latest comments show the heartbreak behind the scenes.

Mel B has got candid about her time as a Spice Girl (Credit: SplashNews.com)

From Nelson Mandela to princes: the highs Mel still treasures

Mel did not dwell only on the pain. She also looked back on the best moments from her years in the chart-topping group.

She struggled to pick just one favourite memory. Instead, she named three huge highlights from the band’s wild rise.

She said: “Either meeting Nelson Mandela, playing Wembley or spending a day with Harry and William. They were young princes and we made them peanut butter and jam sandwiches in Kensington Palace.”

Mel B’s favourite Spice Girls memories: Mandela, Wembley and the princes Mel B named several standout moments from her years with the Spice Girls. Meeting Nelson Mandela was one of the group’s most memorable experiences.

Playing Wembley was another major career highlight.

Mel B also recalled spending time with Prince William and Prince Harry when they were children at Kensington Palace.

She later received an MBE, with Prince William presenting the honour.

Mel then shared another sweet detail from that royal meeting. She said: “They were such cute kids – I can’t remember whether it was William or Harry who had a crush on Emma, but they were so polite and charming and gorgeous.”

Victoria Beckham’s comments about Geri’s shock exit

Mel is not the only one who still remembers that bombshell. Victoria previously admitted Geri’s departure blindsided the group too.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Victoria said: “She just left. I was on the phone to Geri this morning about something completely different and we even laughed about it.”

She added: “She just left and we had no idea until she just didn’t turn up. We can laugh about it now but at the time we were like, ‘OK.'”

Read more: Victoria Beckham becomes an instant meme after reaction to Jude Bellingham

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