Craig Revel Horwood’s emotional tribute to Ann Widdecombe despite ‘irreconcilable differences’

Craig Revel Horwood has shared an emotional tribute to Ann Widdecombe following her death earlier this week.

Former MP Ann died at the age of 78 earlier this week. It was later confirmed that police are investigating the death of Ann after she was found dead at her home in Dartmoor.

Following the news of her passing, several public figures have paid tribute to Ann – including Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Ann died this week (Credit: Channel 5)

Ann Widdecombe’s death

Ann was found dead with serious injuries at her home in Haytor, Devon, on Thursday. Police believe she was attacked almost 24 hours earlier.

A 26-year-old man was initially arrested but was released from custody. Shortly after, police confirmed another arrest had been made, with a 28-year-old man now in police custody.

The news of Ann’s death shocked the showbiz world. Her former Strictly pro dancer partner Anton Du Beke paid tribute to the former MP, saying he was “devastated” by her loss.

Now, fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood has issued a tribute, saying “no one deserves such a horrific end”.

Craig shared an emotional tribute to Ann (Credit: BBC)

Craig ‘grew to admire and care for Ann enormously’

On Saturday (July 11) Craig took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Ann. He shared a photo of the pair of them dancing together.

“After Ann’s time on Strictly Come Dancing, I had the privilege of working with her for several years on theatre tours and a variety of other projects,” Craig wrote in the caption.

No one deserves such a horrific end

He added: “During that time, I came to know a woman who bore little resemblance to many of the assumptions I had once made about her.

“Despite the seemingly irreconcilable differences in our political views, I grew to admire and care for her enormously. Ann was warm, wickedly funny, deeply intelligent, and a genuinely joyous presence to be around. Beneath the formidable public persona was a kind and generous spirit, and someone I am proud to have called a friend.

“What happened to her is unimaginably cruel. No one deserves such a horrific end. Rest in peace, darling Ann. You will be greatly missed.”

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