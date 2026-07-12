Police share fresh update on Ann Widdecombe’s death as they arrest 28-year old man

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Ann Widdecombe’s death, police have said.

It was announced earlier this week that former MP Ann had died at the age of 78. It was later confirmed police are investigating the death of Ann after she was found dead at her home in Dartmoor.

Now, in a new update, it has been confirmed an arrest has been made.

Anne’s death was announced this week (Credit: BBC)

Police make arrest over Ann Widdecombe’s death

Ann was found dead with serious injuries at her home in Haytor, Devon, on Thursday. Police believe she was attacked almost 24 hours earlier.

A 26-year-old man was initially arrested by the force on suspicion of the murder of Ann but he was released from custody on Saturday. The police have stated that he was no longer part of their investigation.

Now, in a new update the force has confirmed another arrest has been made at an address approximately 270 miles (430km) from Ann’s property in Devon.

A man has been arrested (Credit: Channel 5)

Suspect ‘is now in police custody’

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We can confirm that a 28-year-old man was arrested at an address in the South Yorkshire area this evening (July 11) on suspicion of the murder of Ann Widdecombe.

“The suspect, who is a white British national, is now in police custody.”

The force said that it was supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East. Although South Yorkshire Police carried out the arrest, they added there is “still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident”.

Police have said it is believed Widdecombe was attacked on Wednesday at about 12.30pm.

Ann’s driver ‘just couldn’t believe’ what happened

Following Ann’s death, many public figures have paid tribute to the former MP – including her Strictly pro dancer Anton Du Beke.

Her long-time driver, Peter Horrall, laid flowers near the scene at the weekend. He told the BBC that he “just couldn’t believe” what had happened.

“She was a great lady, very kind,” he said. Peter then noted that “if you asked her a question, you’d get an answer – no mucking about”.

Read more: Bonnie Tyler’s poignant comments about her future in TV appearance months before her death

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