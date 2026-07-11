Dermot Murnaghan’s death has been announced after the veteran broadcaster died at the age of 68, a year after he revealed a stage four prostate cancer diagnosis.

His family said he died at home in North London on Friday morning. They shared the news in a statement posted to his X account.

They said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Dermot Murnaghan announces that he passed away at home in North London earlier this morning.”

They added: “He died peacefully with his family at his side.”

Dermot became one of the best-known faces in British TV news. He worked across five decades and fronted several flagship programmes.

Dermot Murnaghan career timeline Began in local newspapers before moving into television journalism.

Worked at Channel 4 News in the earlier part of his broadcasting career.

Presented ITV programmes including The Big Story, News at 10, Evening News and Nightly News.

Joined the BBC in 2002 and became a main presenter on BBC Breakfast from September 2002 to December 2007.

Anchored the BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten.

Presented the quiz show Eggheads from 2003 for 11 years.

Moved to Sky News in 2007 and remained one of its leading presenters until 2023.

Also hosted Crimes That Shook Britain, Killer Britain and the podcast Legends of News.

He presented ITV’s Evening News and News at 10. He also anchored the BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten.

He served as a main presenter on BBC Breakfast from September 2002 until December 2007. Many viewers also knew him as the host of Eggheads.

He presented the quiz show for 11 years from 2003. Later, he became one of the leading faces of Sky News from 2007 to 2023.

Dermot Murnaghan has died at the age of 68 (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

How Dermot Murnaghan’s death followed his public cancer fight

Last summer, Dermot revealed that doctors had diagnosed him with stage four prostate cancer. At the time, he said he was “responding positively” to treatment and “feeling well”.

He urged men to take testing seriously. Dermot said: “Needless to say my message to all men over 50, in high risk groups, or displaying symptoms, is get yourself tested and campaign for routine prostate screening by the NHS.”

He added: “Early detection is crucial. And be aware, this disease can sometimes progress rapidly without obvious symptoms.”

His family thanked the public “for the many, many kind messages of goodwill that he received over the last year since his diagnosis of Stage IV prostate cancer and his subsequent campaigning to raise awareness for screening programmes for the disease”.

The BBC said common prostate cancer symptoms include needing to urinate more often, especially at night. Other symptoms include difficulty starting to urinate, a weak flow, and blood in urine or semen.

Why Dermot Murnaghan’s death sparked so many tributes

Tributes poured in soon after the news broke. Colleagues, politicians and viewers remembered his calm authority on air.

Sky News political editor Beth Rigby wrote on X: “He was peerless in the presenter chair.”

She added: “I loved being on set, or in Downing Street, with Dermot because he was always in absolute command but so cool too. He made handling the most high-pressure moments look effortless.”

Sky News presenter Anna Botting said he would “always be a legend of news”.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron said Murnaghan’s decision to speak openly about testing would have helped many men. Lord Cameron told Sky News: “I think it’s really important that Dermot came out in the way that he did – as in his broadcasting life, he did it with incredible clarity and just simplicity.”

He added: “And as someone who was so well-known to people through his broadcasting career over 40 years, it will have had a huge impact.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also paid tribute. He called Dermot a “broadcasting legend who we have lost far too soon”.

He added: “His tireless advocacy, encouraging more men to get tested for prostate cancer, will no doubt have saved lives.”

The career that made him a fixture on British TV

Dermot started in local newspapers before moving to Channel 4 News. He later fronted ITV shows including The Big Story, News at 10, Evening News and Nightly News.

He joined the BBC in 2002 and later moved to Sky News. He also hosted Crimes That Shook Britain, Killer Britain, and the podcast Legends of News.

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