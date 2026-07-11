Vicky Pattison’s baby hopes turned emotional after the TV star said she feels “a bit lost” because she does not yet have a child.

The former Geordie Shore star, 38, opened up on the BBC’s Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast.

She said her feelings changed once she finally felt ready for motherhood. That shift, she explained, came with a new sense of urgency.

Vicky is married to husband Ercan Ramadan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vicky Pattison admits she’s ‘lost’ without a baby

Vicky said: “It’s just the way the cookie crumbles and like how life sometimes like presents you with different things and different opportunities and stuff. And I’ve never really felt ready until now.”

She added: “It’s wild but like something just clicks, and the minute you feel ready it’s like you need a baby straight away.”

That realisation hit hard. Vicky said: “And all my whole life I felt so content and so happy and so proud of the things I was doing, and now all of a sudden, because I don’t have a baby, I feel a bit lost.”

She also admitted: “I didn’t think I’d be this age without a baby or a family.”

As she wiped away tears, she praised her husband, Ercan Ramadan. Vicky said: “I love my husband so much. He’s going to make such a great dad.

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan relationship timeline Vicky Pattison is married to Ercan Ramadan.

She has said publicly that they froze eggs and created three embryos as part of their fertility planning.

In interviews, she has described Ercan as supportive and said they have tried not to put pressure on themselves over starting a family.

She has also said they were aligned on wanting more time before parenthood.

“We’re just trying not to put too much pressure on ourselves.”

She then joked: “But yeah, at the moment, Well I mean, he’s [Ercan’s] having a lovely time.”

Vicky added: “I know these things take time, but patience has never been one of my virtues.”

The fertility decision that gave Vicky Pattison baby plans some comfort

Vicky has spoken openly about her fertility journey for years. She started freezing her eggs at 35 because she wanted more control over her future options.

What Vicky Pattison has said about freezing her eggs Vicky Pattison has said she began freezing her eggs at 35.

She has described the decision as a way to have more control over her future options.

She said the process resulted in three embryos being frozen.

She has also called for fertility treatment to become more affordable and easier to access.

In later interviews, she continued to speak about uncertainty around motherhood and the pressure created by expectations about timing.

That process resulted in three embryos being frozen. On the podcast, she said: “We made a decision a couple years ago to freeze our eggs which I’m like so happy we did. Gives you that bit of a security blanket.”

She also said she wants that treatment to become easier to access. Vicky added: “Yeah, I look forward to the day where that is a treatment that is available for more women, more affordable, certainly.”

Her latest comments echo remarks from a 2025 interview with Women’s Health UK. At the time, she said she had a “huge question mark over motherhood” and called the pressure to have a baby after marriage “suffocating”.

She also discussed the career fears tied to parenthood. Vicky said: “I’ve worked to finally get to a place where I’m proud of who I’m becoming, and the thought of taking a break… it scares me.”

She argued that women should not feel tied to an “invisible timeline”. She also said she and Ercan were “singing from the same song sheet” about wanting more time.

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