Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance on This Morning on Friday as he joined Alison Hammond at an Invictus Games event in Birmingham, but it wasn’t just the royal interview that got people talking.

The Duke of Sussex teamed up with Alison for a light-hearted laser tag challenge before sitting down for a chat about the Invictus Games. While plenty of viewers loved their easy chemistry, others weren’t so impressed, with some taking issue with Alison affectionately calling Harry “babes”.

Alison wasn’t presenting Friday’s This Morning, with Angela Scanlon taking her place alongside Dermot O’Leary. Instead, she was away filming a very special interview with the duke.

Alison Hammond interviewed Prince Harry on This Morning on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry joins Alison Hammond on This Morning

The pair wasted no time getting into the competitive spirit as they faced off in a laser tag match.

After the game, the duo laughed together, shared a hug and bounced around in celebration, creating a fun and relaxed atmosphere before the interview began.

Their chat also featured plenty of playful moments, including one where Harry complimented Alison.

He told her: “I love your hoop earrings.”

A delighted Alison replied: “Oh thank you babes,” prompting Harry to laugh.

Harry also addressed Alison’s excited behaviour as he spoke about being back in Birmingham, saying: “I am excited, not as excited as you were and still are…”

Alison replied: “Sorry…”

Harry reassured the presenter, adding: “It’s alright. You’re very excitable and I love that.”

The exchange quickly sparked debate on X, where viewers were split over Alison’s relaxed approach to interviewing the duke.

One person said: “Ugh calling him babes is so off.”

Another wrote: “Alison jumping up and down against Harry has really [bleep] me off!”

Someone else added: “Alison what on God’s Earth are you doing? Absolutely embarrassing behaviour!”

Others, however, loved the interaction.

One viewer wrote: “Alison is brilliant.”

Another gushed: “Iconic section. Warm and real. @AlisonHammond proving why she is so amazing and natural at these interviews. Smashed it babes!!”

Alison definitely got those royal hugs in… (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry’s Birmingham visit also sparked fresh family speculation

Harry’s appearance in Birmingham has also fuelled ongoing speculation over whether Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet are also in the UK.

There have been no public sightings of the family and nothing has been officially confirmed. Reports have suggested Meghan and the children could join Harry for private family time, but are not expected to appear at any public events.

The family angle has attracted extra interest because King Charles, 77, has met Archie, seven, only a handful of times. It is believed he has met Lilibet, five, just once, during Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Harry has previously spoken candidly about the impact of security concerns on his family life. The duke has been involved in a lengthy legal battle with the Home Office over his security arrangements after stepping down as a working royal in 2020. Following that decision, his automatic taxpayer-funded security was downgraded.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary hits out at ‘bust-up’ claims with Alison Hammond in defiant clapback

He lost a Court of Appeal challenge last year. In a BBC interview, Harry said: “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point and the things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything you know.”

Speaking on This Morning on Friday, Harry also shared a heartfelt message about Meghan and their children. He told Alison: “They don’t tell me every day that they’re proud of me, but yeah, I’m proud of them, they’re proud of me. I love my family.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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