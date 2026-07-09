Katie Price has shared deeply personal details about an abusive relationship she says she experienced as a teenager in her new Sky documentary.

In Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, now streaming on Sky and Now in the UK, Katie opens up about her life.

Since the airing of the documentary, Katie has appeared to promote the show. In one podcast appearance, Katie even said she was concerned her mum, Amy, was going to die during filming. Amy has a lung condition.

Katie Price opens up candidly in her new documentary (Credit: Sky)

Katie Price reflects on her first abusive relationship in new documentary

In episode four of the documentary, Katie reveals her first boyfriend was 25 while she was just 15 as she reflects on how she believes the relationship shaped her later life.

Katie says the relationship became physically and emotionally abusive, explaining she was still a child at the time.

“He was 25, I was 15, I was a kid really,” she says as she reflects on the abuse she says she endured. The documentary gives her the opportunity to tell that part of her story in her own words.

She continues: “I lost my virginity on my 16th birthday to him. He was on drugs, drank a lot, used to drink drive a lot, hit me… made me do things I didn’t want to do.

“I used to have to look forward, I couldn’t look to the left or right, ‘are you looking at that man, are you doing this are you doing that?’

“I was pregnant with him, kicked me in the belly, lost the baby.”

Katie goes on to explain why she believes those experiences affected her later relationships.

She adds: “Even talking about it now, as I’ve never really sat and spoke about it, it actually makes sense why I’ve gone for them kind of relationships, very, very, very unhealthy, because that’s what I’ve been used to from young, being abused by men and my first relationship was abusive.

“Subconsciously it has affected me, and I think from then, all relationships I’ve had with men have been wrong, it ends up being toxic, jealousy, unhealthy.”

Amy Price opens up in the documentary (Credit: Sky)

Amy Price recalls contacting social services over daughter’s first boyfriend

The documentary also hears from Katie’s family. Her mum, Amy, speaks about the worries she had at the time and reveals she contacted social services for help.

Amy says in the documentary: “It was the first boyfriend that she had, she met him at the stables. He was older than her, he was definitely a wrong one.

“She said ‘I’m moving in with him.’ I couldn’t stop her. So, I rung social services up and said, ‘Can you help, I’ve tried everything to keep my daughter away from this guy,’ and she said, ‘we can’t do nothing about it.’

“So she moved in with him, she’d ring me every now and then, because I wanted to keep things going and open with her.”

She continues: “She’d say, ‘Mum, he’s very possessive,’ I’d say, ‘Just leave, take your stuff and leave.’

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“One day he ripped all her clothes up, he ripped her boots up so she had no clothes to wear. She went along to the end of the road with just a towel around her and I picked her up and she came home.”

Katie’s ‘fears’ over mum Amy during filming for documentary

Following the airing of the documentary, Katie and her sister Sophie have opened up about filming.

On the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, Katie shared her fears over their mum Amy.

Amy was diagnosed with a terminal lung disease called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) back in 2017.

Katie said: “There were so many times we thought we were gonna lose mum through the filming. She just keeps battling through and I never thought she’d make the BAFTAs, none of us did.

“The fact she made it there was the best and it made me cry.”

Nothing To Hide explores these experiences as part of a wider look at Katie’s life, with the documentary focusing on the challenges she has faced and how she reflects on them today.

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