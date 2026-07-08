Katie Price‘s new Sky documentary features family members, friends and several famous exes, but one familiar face is missing – Peter Andre.

Peter does not appear in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, despite his relationship with Katie being one of the biggest chapters of her life.

Katie Price wanted her ex husband Peter Andre to appear in her documentary (Sky)

The four-part series includes contributions from her first boyfriend Gary Bolingbroke, former partners Dane Bowers, Gareth Gates and ex husband Alex Reid.

So why did Peter decide not to take part?

Why is Peter Andre not in Katie Price’s documentary?

Katie and Peter’s relationship is revisited towards the end of episode two of Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The documentary follows their romance after meeting on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2002 before showing footage from their wedding and reality television career together.

It also explores how Peter’s former agent Claire Powell helped turn them into the hugely successful “Katie and Peter” brand.

At the start of episode three, Katie is asked whether she thinks Peter, who she split from in 2009, would be willing to tell his side of the story.

Katie and Peter married in 2005 and split four years later (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie replies: “I would love you to interview Pete. What I would love to do is sit next to him and just reminisce about all of it.”

The producer then asks: “What are the chances?”

Katie answers: “The chances are zero.”

Peter is the only major former partner not to appear in the documentary after contributions from Gary Bolingbroke, Dane Bowers, Gareth Gates and Alex Reid.

‘I wish her happiness’

Peter, 53, later explained why he chose not to appear.

He said he made the decision out of “respect” for his and Katie’s children, Junior, 21, and Princess, 19.

Peter, who has since remarried, said: “I have chosen not to speak publicly about these matters out of love and respect for Junior and Princess.

“Today Katie and I maintain an amicable relationship in the interests of our children. I sincerely wish her happiness and peace for the future.”

Although Peter chose not to take part, the documentary still revisits the couple’s relationship through archive footage as Katie reflects on one of the most talked about periods of her life.

Katie Price : Nothing to Hide is available now on Sky and streaming service NOW

Read more: Katie Price opens up on relationship with her real dad Ray Infield in new Sky documentary

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