The Great British Bake Off has become the centre of fresh speculation after the blockbuster Sky and ITV merger deal prompted questions over the future of the Channel 4 favourite.

Reports suggested the much-loved baking competition could be heading for another channel switch following the £1.6 billion deal, but Channel 4 has now responded and insists viewers have nothing to worry about.

It was recently announced that ITV will sell its media and entertainment business to Sky owner Comcast for £1.6 billion.

Following the announcement, a report claimed Bake Off could move from Channel 4 to ITV. The Sun reported that as part of the deal ITV Studios would receive Sky’s Love Productions, the creator of Bake Off.

The claim quickly sparked fresh debate over the future of the hit series. However, Channel 4 has made clear its current agreement remains unchanged.

Channel 4 and Love Productions spokesperson said: “Channel 4’s GBBO deal is with Love and as such is unaffected by the Sky ITV deal.”

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding host Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 insists Bake Off is staying put

The broadcaster also stressed that its existing agreement remains firmly in place.

It said: “The show’s existing multi-year agreement with Love remains in place meaning Bake Off fans will be able to continue to enjoy the show on Channel 4 as usual.”

What the Sky and ITV deal means for Bake Off

Bake Off first launched on the BBC in 2010 before becoming one of the broadcaster’s biggest success stories. The show then made the high-profile move to Channel 4 in 2017.

Since then, it has remained one of Channel 4’s biggest ratings winners. A source recently told The Sun: “The whole industry is talking about Bake Off moving yet again, which would be a tremendous coup for ITV but bad news for C4 as it is their most-watched show.”

Despite the speculation, Channel 4’s response indicates there are no plans for an immediate move. The broadcaster says its multi-year deal with Love Productions remains in force.

For now at least, fans can continue watching Bake Off on Channel 4 as usual.

Paul Hollywood is a favourite on Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

What happens next for The Great British Bake Off?

A new series is due later this year. Nigella Lawson will join Paul Hollywood at the judging table. Meanwhile, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond are returning as presenters.

That means the next series is still set to air on Channel 4 with its familiar faces in place. The only uncertainty is how long the current agreement between Channel 4 and Love Productions will continue beyond the existing deal.

Read more: Prue Leith gives Nigella Lawson her seal of approval as she’s announced as new Great British Bake Off judge

The wider Sky and ITV agreement is also expected to reshape the television landscape. ITV’s terrestrial channels and ITVX will merge with Sky to create a new company aimed at taking on global streaming rivals. Sky has also committed to spending at least £2.1 billion on the partnership between 2028 and 2032.

For the time being, though, Channel 4 has drawn a line under the rumours. While the merger has sparked plenty of industry chatter, the broadcaster says Bake Off will remain exactly where viewers expect to find it when the new series arrives later this year.

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 later this year.

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