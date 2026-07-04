Dan Walker left his job at BBC Breakfast after admitting the early mornings took a massive toll on him.

The former Strictly star left BBC Breakfast in 2022 after six years on the show. He moved to Channel 5 to present the evening news instead.

In a previous interview, Dan opened up about the health ordeal he suffered during his BBC Breakfast days.

Dan Walker opened up on This Morning in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Dan admitted to ‘crying’ in the toilets during BBC Breakfast role

During an appearance on This Morning in 2024, Dan told hosts Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary that he used to set his alarm for 3am for BBC Breakfast.

“By Wednesday I was, like, full zombie mode. And also you get really emotional. By Wednesday I was like, end of the show, you are like, in the toilets just crying,” Dan explained.

“Anything sets you off. Someone says something nice about your trousers and you are like, [fake cries].”

Josie asked Dan if he would cry in the toilets on a daily basis, to which Dan stated: “Well, not every day.”

Dan admitted that when you get “sleep deprived,” you get a “little bit emotional”.

Dan left BBC Breakfast in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

‘It was too big of an opportunity to say no’

Things got better for Dan, however, as his job at Classic FM required him to get up at 5:30am.

Enjoying the job, Dan said he felt “great” and “refreshed”. He added: “If you enjoy the job you do, we are all privileged to do something that we love doing.”

A lover of radio, Dan said he loves talking to people and “getting those messages back” from listeners.

Admitting he’s not short of offers, Dan returned to working early mornings again as he felt it was “too big an opportunity to say no”.

The 49-year-old said he would “hate to be in a situation a few years down the line when I am listening to someone else doing it, thinking, ‘That would have been amazing to do.'”

Read more: Dan Walker admits ‘worry’ over big changes at the BBC: ‘I do not miss the mess’

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