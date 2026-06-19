Dan Walker admits ‘worry’ over big changes at the BBC: ‘I do not miss the mess’

Dan Walker has hit back at claims that he’s slammed the BBC amid planned cuts to Breakfast.

The TV star, who now works for Channel 5, was a host on BBC Breakfast between 2016 and 2022 before leaving for 5 News.

Dan was on Breakfast between 2016 and 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker ‘hits out’ at BBC

On Thursday (June 18), the BBC’s general director, Matt Brittin, revealed that the corporation plans to slash spending by £80 million on commissioning over the next two years.

The cuts include reducing the number of days Breakfast airs per week. At the moment, the show airs every day of the week from 6am. However, from September 2026, the morning show will no longer air on Sundays.

Taking to X (Twitter), Dan shared his thoughts on the news.

“I’ve had lots of messages from very worried former colleagues at the BBC. The corporation’s news operation is respected around the world but for many, this latest announcement about major cuts and job losses feels like the ‘managed decline’ of a trusted institution and a huge hit to morale,” he wrote.

“The direction of travel is one of reasons why, whenever I get asked if I miss the BBC, I say that I miss the people and I miss working with my friends. I do not miss the mess.”

Dan hit back (Credit: Channel 5)

Dan clarifies his remarks

However, on Friday (June 19), Dan addressed his remarks, claiming he did not “hit out” at the corporation like some of the headlines are claiming.

“Just for clarity… at no point did I HIT OUT at the BBC,” he said on X.

“Don’t believe the headlines… I am simply worried about my friends losing their jobs. The BBC makes some incredible programmes and is watched and loved by millions. As a kid I dreamed of working for the BBC,” he then continued.

“A media industry without the Beeb would be much weaker and a healthy BBC benefits all of us.”

Dan’s remarks divided opinion (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I did not hit out at the BBC’

Continuing, Dan wrote: “The ‘mess’ I was referring to is the fact that the corporation has become a political football and that others take great joy in shooting it down.

“I had some amazing years there and will always be very thankful for that. Have a great weekend.”

Dan’s followers reacted to his statement in the replies.

“I read what you said, and it didn’t come across as you were hitting out at the BBC. It was more that you were concerned for friends and work colleagues, but obviously the media have to find something controversial and twist it,” one said.

“You called the BBC a mess. That’s hitting out at the corporation. It’s exactly how you’d position if if you were interviewing a politician or business leader who criticised organisations. Own it,” another said.

“Stop hitting out at the BBC, Dan,” a third wrote.

Read more: Statement shared as ‘very upset’ Dan Walker at centre of co-star’s £4m ‘bullying, racism and misogyny’ claims

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