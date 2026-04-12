Statement shared as ‘very upset’ Dan Walker at centre of co-star’s £4m ‘bullying, racism and misogyny’ claims

Dan Walker has reportedly been left “very upset” as he’s set for an employment tribunal following allegations of “bullying, racism, and misogyny”.

The star, 49, has denied the allegations levelled against him by former Channel 5 co-star, Claudia–Liza Vanderpuije.

Dan has been left ‘very upset’ by the allegations (Credit: ITV)

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Dan Walker set for employment tribunal

Dan will appear at the employment tribunal in London on April 20, following allegations of bullying, misogyny against a black woman, and sexism.

The star has been accused of these allegations by his former 5 News co-star, Ms Vanderpuije.

Ms Vanderpuije was a presenter at 5 News for five years, the last year of which was spent hosting alongside Dan. She left the show in 2023.

Dan has profusely denied the allegations and reportedly has more than 50 character reference statements. These include statements from famous footballers, Olympians, BBC journalists and presenters, and other colleagues.

ITN, which makes Channel 5 News, and Channel 5 owners, Paramount, have also been named in Ms Vanderpuije’s claim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije (@claudializatv)

Dan Walker ‘absolutely denies’ allegations

Speaking to The Daily Mail, a source claims Dan has been left “very upset” by the allegations made against him.

“Dan absolutely denies any sexism, misogyny, racism or bullying. It has been hanging over him for some years now. He will be at London Central tribunal later this month. Nobody wants this, but he will be there to tell the judge the truth,” they said.

“There will be tonnes of witness statements which will talk to Dan’s character. He has been absolutely stunned with the amount of people willing to support him,” they then said.

“He has been stunned and actually very upset to be accused of such things.”

Dan was “completely exonerated” following the conclusion of a workplace probe into “serious misconduct” back in April 2024.

“That was fully investigated, and I was entirely vindicated by an independent inquiry,” Dan told The Telegraph in 2024.

Dan was ‘exonarated’ back in April 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Ms Vanderpuije’s claim

Ms Vanderpuije has hired Phillip Schofield’s former lawyer and hoped to settle. She reportedly demanded up to £13 million in compensation from ITN and Paramount, which they refused.

Last week, her legal team tried once again to settle, this time for £4 million.

However, this was again turned down, and now the case is set to go to a tribunal.

ED! has contacted Dan’s representatives and Channel 5 for comment.

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