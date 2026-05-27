This Morning host Sian Welby ‘risks Sharon Stone moment’ in tiny minidress: ‘Those legs should have their own segment’

Sian Welby wore a gorgeous lemon minidress to host This Morning today (May 27), with her tanned and toned legs leaving some viewers a little hot under the collar.

Sian was fronting the show for the last time this week, alongside co-host Craig Doyle. Regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are currently off on their half-term holidays.

Sian Welby – with Craig Doyle – wore a gorgeous Zara minidress to present This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby’s dress on This Morning today

The presenter posted her outfit details to social media, sharing with her followers where the lemon yellow dress was from.

Sharing a series of pictures and a video clip, Sian said: “Another really fun High Street outfit on This Morning, this time from @zara. Also shout out to the @mango nude heels that I’ve worn with EVERY look this week! They go with everything!!”

The Zara Short Dress With Bow Detail is currently online and costs just £29.99.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S I A N W E L B Y (@sianwelby)

‘Go on Sian, we’re all waiting…’

The minidress certainly got a few admiring glances from those watching the show at home. In fact, one commented that Sian needed to be careful she didn’t have a Sharon Stone moment.

Of course, they were talking about the scene from Basic Instinct, where Sharon Stone crossed and uncrossed her legs, flashing considerably more than Sian would’ve wanted on daytime TV!

Go on Sian , we are all waiting #thismorning pic.twitter.com/BLXDVPgAGP — criticaltv (@criticaltv1) May 27, 2026

“Drop dead gorgeous,” said one fan of Sian.

“Sian’s legs should have their own segment,” said another admirer.

One viewer wrong thought Sian was wearing a dog collar to present the show (Credit: ITV)

‘Shame on you!’

Another angrily reacted to the dress, posting on Facebook: “Does the female presenter realise how offensive it is to see a young woman wearing a DOG COLLAR? What was she thinking? So derogatory to the females. Shame on you!”

However, after being inundated with Sian fans sticking up for the presenter, the viewer posted again, adding: “As I am watching I now realise it is not a dog collar, it is her microphone.”

Read more: This Morning hosts called out over comments about Stephen Gately to Boyzone bandmates

So what did you think of Sian Welby’s dress on This Morning today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.