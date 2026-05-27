Disgusted EastEnders fans brand Zack a “nasty loser womaniser” as Chelsea connection sparks fears of what’s to come

Zack Hudson is in the doghouse with EastEnders fans, who think his womanising ways have gone too far.

One minute he’s madly in love with Vicki and trying to stop her wedding to Ross and the next he wants to start a new life with ex-girlfriend Whitney. Zack doesn’t seem to know who he wants.

Next week, Zack turns his charms on Chelsea and they share a flirty exchange. Will it lead to something more? Has Zack become a total sex addict?

Zack and Vicki’s affair has caused a stir (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Zack has an eye for the ladies

When Zack first arrived in Walford he seemed like a really decent bloke. But recent months have seen the once kind-hearted brother and friend turn into a one-dimensional womaniser, whose only focus is satisfying his own selfish desires.

The affair with his sort-of-half-sibling Vicki has not been Zack’s finest hour. Nor the way in which he’s treated Ross – pretending to be his mate to his face while secretly bedding his fiancée.

Zack’s heart was broken last year when ex-girlfriend Whitney left Walford with their daughter Dolly. Her surprise reappearance saw Zack begging her to give things another go, when only a few hours earlier he was trying to stop Vicki marrying Ross.

Now this is a man who definitely wants to have his cake and eat it!

Zack seems to want what he can’t have (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans declare Zack is a sex addict

On a Reddit discussion about Zack, fans were all in agreement that the character’s behaviour is giving them the ick.

One wrote: “I used to quite like Zack, He was a pretty decent guy with a bit of a weakness and some poor behaviour around women. But they’ve just pushed this so that instead of being a bit of a ladies man, he’s become sleazy and unlikeable.”

“Went from being mildly annoying to a two-faced sex pest and all-round horrible person,” another agreed. “He will pretend to love anyone if it means he can get them into bed,” a third wrote.

Viewers were also appalled by Zack’s double standards when it came to Whitney. A disgusted fan declared: “Typical toxic male behaviour honestly, judging Whitney for moving on after 2 years when he literally can’t seem to keep it in his pants.”

Zack seems to be working his way through the women of Walford and becoming quite the rogue. And some think a sex addict storyline is on the cards.

“It would be great for awareness if they explored a sex addict storyline with Zack,” one fan said. Another added: “It feels deeper than just him being promiscuous.”

Could Chelsea become Zack’s next target?

Zack sets his sights on Chelsea

Zack doesn’t stay hungry for long, and next week he’s making a move on Chelsea.

The pair get close in the aftermath of Vicki and Ross’s wedding, aka the ‘Night that Changes Everything.” Chelsea is getting close to Mark Fowler, but an unexpected turn of events sees her and Zack almost kissing.

Before things can go any further, Chelsea and Zack are interrupted. She walks away, unaware that a devastating event is about to change her life forever.

Chelsea’s whole world is going to get turned upside down, which may mean a romance with Zack is the last thing on her mind. Will Zack carry on pursuing Denise’s daughter, or find a new female target?

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