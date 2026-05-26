Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and girlfriend Ellie Dolan ‘call time on age-gap relationship’

Coronation Street favourite Alan Halsall has reportedly called time on his relationship with younger girlfriend Ellie Dolan.

According to reports from The Sun, the actor – best known to soap fans as Tyrone Dobbs – has deleted all traces of Ellie from his social media, sparking claims the couple have split after a whirlwind romance.

The pair have also unfollowed each other online, adding further fuel to the speculation.

Alan and Ellie have ‘parted ways’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall ‘splits’ from girlfriend Ellie Dolan

Alan and Ellie first went public with their romance back in May 2025, although they had actually started dating several months earlier in December 2024 after Alan returned home from I’m A Celebrity.

The Corrie star is said to have met Ellie, who works in HR, while she was working at Delta Hotels by Marriott Worsley Country Club.

During their relationship, Alan regularly shared sweet snaps of the pair together on social media. Fans also saw pictures of the couple celebrating New Year’s Eve together, as well as spending time with Alan’s daughter, Sienna.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Alan enjoyed a whirlwind romance with Ellie. They got on really well and she loved spending time with his daughter.”

The source continued: “Things turned serious quite quickly and they soon realised it wasn’t what they wanted.

“They discovered they were opposites and it wasn’t going to work due to the age gap. Alan has now removed any pictures of her and unfollowed her.”

Tyrone didn’t help Summer (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall’s Tyrone Dobbs caught up in huge Coronation Street mystery

Away from his personal life, Alan’s Coronation Street alter ego Tyrone Dobbs has recently found himself at the centre of a major Weatherfield storyline.

As the investigation into Theo Silverton’s murder continues, Summer Spellman became one of the main suspects.

But after thinking back to the night Theo died, Summer realised Tyrone could actually help clear her name. She remembered Tyrone seeing her out on the Street while Theo was still alive and looking out of the flat window.

When DS Connor-Swain later questioned Tyrone about Summer’s version of events, he denied seeing her at all and insisted he had been at Carla and Lisa’s wedding for the entire evening.

However, a flashback soon revealed Tyrone had in fact seen Summer that night.

Why did Tyrone decide to lie? Viewers will have to keep watching to see what happens next for the character.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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