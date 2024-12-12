I’m A Celebrity star Alan Halsall has revealed that he received special treatment from producers during his jungle stint.

The Coronation Street Star made the revelation in one of his Instagram Stories while answering fans’ questions.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 ended last Sunday (December 8) with McFly singer Danny Jones being crowned the King of the Jungle. Alan, who was eliminated earlier in the run alongside GK Barry, has now offered more insight into the ‘secret’ unaired scenes that viewers don’t know about.

Corrie star enjoyed special meals in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall’s I’m A Celebrity secret

For the unversed, Alan has been a vegetarian his entire life. A few of his fans aware of his dietary preferences quizzed him about his jungle diet.

When one fan asked: “Did you give up being veggie whilst being in the jungle?”, Alan quickly responded: “No, they send a veggie equivalent.”

He also clarified that his vegetarian meal was “generally something very bland” such as “plain tofu etc”.

While campmates did mention that they were cooking Alan’s vegetables separately, his main was never shown or discussed as being different on camera.

Alan has been a vegetarian his entire life (Credit:Instagram)

Reunion with his daughter

However, food and the harsh Aussie weather aside, the thing Alan found it most difficult to stay away from his daughter Sienna.

He would use every opportunity to send a secret signal – heart hands – to his daughter watching him from home. Throughout the show, the Corrie star proudly spoke about his baby girl.

Alan is making up for all the time he lost with his daughter when he was in the jungle. Yesterday (December 11), he shared an adorable picture of him hugging Sienna at the airport after he landed in his home country.

Today, he posted a selfie with his daughter during her school run. The caption reads: “Back to reality.”

