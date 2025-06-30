Coronation Street follow-up: As James tries to kiss Todd, fans predict affair on the cards

James tried to kiss his mate Todd tonight (Monday, June 30) in Coronation Street but Todd pulled away and explained he was with Theo.

Theo lurked behind the door and watched James make a pass at his boyfriend.

He then warned James off and told him not to go near Todd in the future… But, will James and Todd listen?

James tried to kiss Todd (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: James makes a pass at Todd

This evening on the cobbles, James Bailey was feeling down in the dumps after quite literally being dumped by boyfriend Danny.

Fresh out of the breakup, he tried to drown his sorrows in the pub with Todd after seeing photos of Danny online with his new partner.

Meanwhile, Todd was also having relationship struggles as Theo realised that Millie wasn’t pregnant and urged her to pack her bags and head back home. He then said he’d speak to Todd later, with Todd livid that Theo was still choosing his daughter over him despite her lies and deceit.

Having a drink back at Todd’s, Todd told James he deserved better than Danny. James then offered to give him a free personal training session in the living room. But, then he went in for a kiss.

While Todd pulled back, Theo Silverton witnessed the exchange and then warned James off Todd. He told him to stay away as James left the house. But, will he?

Theo gave James a word of warning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Todd and James romance

Despite Todd pulling away from James, fans have spotted chemistry between the pair and think that an affair is on the horizon. And, they’re also shipping them together.

One Coronation Street fan on X wrote: “Todd & James???”

Another shared: “Theo going from (slyly) convincing Todd to stop having PT sessions, to then asking if he’s sure when Todd tells him he’s not going to continue with them. The sooner he’s away from him and into James’ arms, the better.”

A third person added: “I hope Todd has an affair with James. He deserves so much better than the bore that is Theo.”

But, where will this leave Theo? And, how would he react to Todd’s betrayal if he were to play away with his personal trainer?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

