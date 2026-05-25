Lisa Riley supported as she breaks down in tears following tragic cancer death: ‘My heart hurts everyday’

Lisa Riley was left wiping away the tears as she spoke about the sad death of her mum.

The 49-year-old actress lost her beloved mum, Cath, following a long battle with breast cancer in 2012. Since then, Lisa has made it her mission to raise awareness about the cruel disease.

And recently, Lisa took part in a charity walk for Breast Cancer Now. But things took an emotional turn when Lisa opened up about her mum’s passing.

Lisa’s mum passed away over a decade ago (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley says ‘my heart hurts everyday’

On Sunday (May 24) a video was shared on Lisa’s Instagram of her taking part in the Pink Ribbon Walk, a charity walk for Breast Cancer Now.

“Since 2012, I’ve been an ambassador here at Breast Cancer now. It’s so important to me because I did lose my beloved mum Cath to breast cancer,” Lisa said.

Lisa could then be seen crying in the video before wiping away the tears as she chatted to the rest of the walkers in the group.

The Emmerdale star continued: “My heart hurts everyday because my mum’s not here.”

The video was captioned: “‘We all have something in common, we’ve all lost our beloved mothers.’

“A huge thank you to our amazing ambassador @lisajaneriley who joined us for an incredibly special day at our Pink Ribbon Walk Chatsworth. From powerful conversations to moments of laughter and solidarity, the day was a reminder of just how strong our community is.

“Together, our amazing walkers stepped up and stepped out to help change the future of breast cancer – one step at a time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breast Cancer Now (@breastcancernow)

Fans rush to support Lisa

Lisa’s fans flooded the comments section with support. One person said: “That’s brilliant love it.” Another added: “Well done Lisa.”

A third chimed in: “What a wonderful thing to do & my appreciation is to all the women in this video has it must of been hard to open up on video but I know all the people you walk for will be proud of you.”

She was my everything

Over the years Lisa has been open about her grief following his mum’s death. The soap star previously explained grieving for Cath still feels raw.

“She was my everything,” she told Mail Online. “She was the epitome and now… see I well up now. It’s still so raw.”

And in 2021, Lisa bravely admitted that she was still grieving the death of her mum – nine years after her passing. The star spoke about her pain on ITV show Lorraine. She also featured in a grief podcast to help others in similar situations.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly, the actress shared: “I wanted to be unbelievably honest and tell the truth about what I go through daily.

“The uphill struggle I have massively with being judged. I have it on set with Emmerdale when I’m at work.

“Everyone knows me as having this fun, happy personality which is me. But the days I’m down, I find myself going, ‘It’s okay, it’s okay’ because I feel like I’m being judged.”

Read more: ‘I’ve had so many messages’: Fat Friends’ Lisa Riley speaks out about ‘remake’ after star teased ‘scripts are written’

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