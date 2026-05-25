Olivia Attwood admits ‘it’s great to be in a relationship’ as she makes ‘love’ admission amid Pete Wicks ‘romance’

Olivia Attwood made a confession about falling in love during a stint on Loose Women today (Monday, May 25), amid her ‘romance’ with Pete Wicks.

The star, 35, who split from husband Bradley Dack earlier this year, is currently reportedly enjoying a blossoming romance with her good pal Pete.

Olivia was on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood on ‘falling in love’

Amid her ongoing reported romance with Pete, Olivia opened up about relationships and love.

“I love love, and it’s great to fall in love and to be in a relationship,” she said.

However, she also explained how it’s important to maintain friendships alongside the relationship.

“But never neglect those relationships outside, because they will probably be the ones that consist your whole life,” she then continued.

Olivia and Pete are reportedly dating (Credit: Cover Images)

Olivia and Pete Wicks’ romance

Back in January, Olivia and Bradley split after almost three years of marriage, after he was allegedly unfaithful.

Since their split, the Love Island star has reportedly grown closer to her pal, Pete.

They were even spotted sharing a kiss during a night out in Soho back in March.

Speaking to Closer magazine at the time, a source claimed Olivia had fallen for Pete.

“Olivia has always been drawn to Pete and harboured feelings for him. If she couldn’t be with him herself, she didn’t want anyone else to have him,” they said.

“She’s fallen big time and is totally smitten with Pete. She’s always liked him – everyone can see the connection. The secrecy has made it exciting. They’ve spent a lot of time together – they love nights in watching movies together. They can’t keep their hands off each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@olivia_attwood)

Olivia Attwood talks break-up from Bradley

Olivia has been pretty open about her breakup with Bradley over the last few months.

During an appearance on the Extra Dirty podcast last month, Olivia admitted it had been her “toughest” break-up to date.

“This relationship spans over a decade on and off, so it’s such a big area of my life. And I think that when you know you tried, we both tried so many things to make it work, so of course, it’s just so sad. It’s sad,” she said.

“And also, this is why I’ve not rushed to say anything because it’s like, I can still acknowledge the fact that I like him and I love him as a person, those things can still be true while knowing that it’s run its course. I think it would be easier if I hated him, which I don’t. I think the breakups where they haven’t been such serious relationships, they are easier.”

Read more: Olivia Attwood ‘reveals real reason’ she never legally married Bradley Dack

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