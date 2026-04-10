Olivia Attwood ‘reveals real reason’ she never legally married Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has seemingly revealed that “real” reason she never legally married her ex, Bradley Dack.

Footballer Bradley, 32, and Loose Women star Olivia, 34, seemingly tied the knot back in 2023. However, it’s been reported recently that the couple never actually legally tied the knot at the time.

Olivia and Bradley married in 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

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Olivia Attwood reveals ‘real’ reason she never legally tied the knot with Bradley

Earlier this year, Olivia and Bradley split, almost three years on from their wedding.

In the weeks and months since, it’s been claimed that they never legally wed. It’s also been claimed that Bradley repeatedly cheated on Olivia during their relationship.

Now, Olivia has seemingly confirmed the ‘real’ reason as to why she never legally tied the knot.

Olivia has liked a new video posted on Instagram by Daily Mail Health Editor and author Eve Simmons, in which she claims the star was protecting her finances by not tying the knot.

In the video, Simmons speaks about Olivia and Bradley’s respective fortunes. She cited Olivia’s deals with various brands, as well as her KISS FM and ITV salaries. Meanwhile, Bradley is on a few thousand per week at Gillingham FC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Dack (@bradleydack1)

Why Olivia never tied the knot

“And what so few people understand is that the minute you get married, technically, all of your assets, including your earnings, are 50/50,” Simmons explains.

‘In the event of a divorce, the court will take into account future earning potential as well, for instance, if Olivia was to do another six series of ITV and earn like hundreds of thousands. Olivia Attwood is no fool, and she clearly took very extensive legal advice in the run-up to the wedding, especially if there were still issues of trust. Choosing to stay unmarried made perfect financial sense.”

“Unless of course they wanted to get a prenup, which, A) involves lots of awkward conversations, and B) isn’t always watertight and doesn’t always guarantee that you’re gonna take home what you brought into the marriage. I’ll never forget what one divorce lawyer said to me, ”the only way to truly protect your money is to stay unmarried,” she then said.

“I mean, I think you really can’t blame a girl for doing what men have been doing for millenia, which is protecting their buck. What do you think? Do we forgive her?”

ED! has contacted Olivia and Bradley’s representatives for comment.

Olivia spoke out earlier this month (Credit: Olivia’s House with Olivia Attwood / YouTube)

Olivia hits out

Earlier this month, Olivia revealed the real reason she split from Bradley, alleging that her footballer ex cheated on her multiple times during their relationship.

“The breakdown of our relationship is because of this. I was in love with him and saw the potential in him and wanted to help him try to be the best version of himself – as I did for 10 years – covering up. Lying to my family and friends. Arranging therapy. Believing the grovelling apologies. I of course now feel like a [bleeping] idiot (Especially as more things come to the surface),” she wrote on Instagram.

“I never wanted to say any of this…I find the whole situation utterly humiliating.”

She went on to say that she finally decided to leave Bradley after someone came up to her at a screening, reporting “yet another night he had gone back with a random girl”.

Olivia has since been spotted kissing her close pal Pete Wicks, who she has reportedly “fallen for”.

Read more: ‘Truth’ about Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood’s ‘romance’ revealed following her split from husband Bradley Dack

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