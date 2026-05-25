Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Daniel’s life goes up in smoke

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daniel’s downward spiral takes a terrifying turn when a fire breaks out at the flat while little Bertie is trapped inside.

Elsewhere, Brody finds himself under arrest as the police close in over Todd’s missing phone.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Tyrone struggles to keep control

Tyrone is clearly on edge when Carl corners him in the pub. Sensing weakness straight away, Carl makes it obvious he knows there’s more going on than Tyrone is letting on and he’s determined to get answers.

2. Daniel lashes out at Megan

Daniel is already feeling fragile as he gets ready to head back to work. Especially, after Bertie sweetly gives him a ‘World’s Best Teacher’ mug. But the moment is ruined when Lily starts reading aloud cruel posts from Truthteller2.

Things quickly get worse as Lily deliberately barges into him, smashing the mug on the floor while Jake records the whole humiliating scene on his phone. Left devastated, Daniel heads to the Rovers hoping for a drink, but Adam steps in and refuses to let Sean serve him. Furious, Daniel storms off.

Later, when he spots Megan in the precinct, he explodes. He blames her for destroying his life, unleashing a bitter tirade.

3. Daniel faces disaster at home in Coronation Street spoilers

Daniel becomes convinced that Jodie is the person behind the vicious Truthteller2 account after she accidentally lets something slip. Certain he’s right, he confronts her angrily and accuses her of making his life unbearable with sleepless nights and constant paranoia. Jodie denies everything before being thrown out.

Later in the Rovers, a drunk Daniel publicly accuses Jodie of stalking him online, leaving her in tears as she walks away humiliated.

Back at the flat, Daniel passes out on the sofa while Bertie is left to fend for himself. But when smoke begins pouring from the kitchen, Bertie is forced to flee outside alone while Daniel remains oblivious to the danger unfolding around him.

4. Jodie leaves David shaken

Following another argument with Shona, David gets an unexpected shoulder to cry on when Jodie steps in. But she soon stuns him by bringing up the night they slept together and insisting he even said her name at the time, suggesting he knew exactly who she was all along.

The revelation leaves David rattled as guilt begins to build while he tries to make things right with Shona.

Jodie later twists the knife further with another comment about him supposedly saying her name, leaving David increasingly uneasy. Confiding in Maria, he’s urged to tell Shona the truth about what Jodie is claiming.

Now David faces a difficult choice over whether to confess or keep quiet.

5. Daniel’s life continues to spiral

Daniel is thrown into panic when the school contacts him to say Bertie never arrived, making him realise something is badly wrong.

As tensions rise between Daniel and Adam over his recent behaviour, things turn ugly when Adam mentions Sinead. Daniel completely loses control and lashes out, accidentally knocking Ken in the chaos.

Later, Tracy warns both Ken and Adam that Daniel is no longer coping and insists something needs to be done. Daniel attempts to smooth things over at No.1, but the atmosphere becomes even more strained when he’s told Tracy and Adam must be included in discussions too. When Ken compares his behaviour to Peter’s battles with alcohol, Daniel storms out in fury.

The situation then reaches breaking point when social services arrive at his door.

6. Bethany’s birthday celebration falls flat

At the salon, Maria accidentally reveals that Sarah has forgotten Bethany’s birthday, though Gary is quick to defend Sarah, leaving Maria surprised by his reaction.

Later, the family gather at the Bistro to celebrate Bethany’s special day. But, the mood is ruined when Jodie starts talking about Theo’s murder.

The awkward comments completely destroy the atmosphere, turning Bethany’s birthday into a difficult family gathering.

7. Todd gets a major update in Coronation Street spoilers

Todd is left reeling after Lisa reveals she has interviewed Danielle. At the same time, Summer emotionally confesses that she’s considering pleading guilty to manslaughter. She feels trapped with no other option.

A devastated Todd later opens up to Sarah before receiving another shock when Lisa responds to his request to get his phone back from the police.

Meanwhile, Lisa vents her frustrations to Carla over her new boss, convinced they are too willing to pin Theo’s murder on Summer without properly investigating other possibilities.

But the case takes a dramatic twist when Todd’s missing phone turns up in a pawn shop. Lisa immediately sends it for forensic testing.

8. Brody is arrested as suspicions grow

Idris continues charming Leanne at Speed Daal, flirting with her and suggesting another night out while also asking Alya to take on his legal affairs. At Alya’s request, Adam agrees to look over Idris’s files as Idris attempts to secure him as his solicitor.

Although Brody appears to be thriving while working for Idris, Dylan’s pointed comments about his past spark suspicion, especially after Leanne overhears. Concerned, she questions Idris about whether his business dealings are legitimate.

Things soon take a serious turn when Lisa arrests Brody on suspicion of theft after forensic evidence connects him to Todd’s missing phone. While Sally and Tim watch on in shock and Kit listens anxiously, Brody suddenly finds himself at the centre of mounting suspicion over a possible connection to Theo’s murder.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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