In today’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Thursday, May 21), Summer Spellman found herself in dramatic scenes as her plan to flee Weatherfield came crashing down at the last possible moment, ending with her arrest just as she was about to escape to the USA.

Summer had become increasingly worried that the police were closing in on her over Theo’s death, and she decided the only way out was to leave the country before she could be stopped. But DS Connor-Swain was already one step ahead, cutting off her escape route in a move that left her stunned.

Summer planned to flee (Credit: ITV)

Summer’s panic spirals as escape plan is set in motion

In Weatherfield, Summer walked into Roy’s Rolls just in time to overhear George and Christina talking about her situation. The pair admitted that things didn’t look good for her, even though they still believed she was innocent of killing Theo.

However, they also pointed out that the police now knew Summer had not been truthful about where she was on the night Theo died, meaning it was only a matter of time before she was arrested. That conversation sent Summer into panic mode. She quickly bolted, determined to get out of the country later that day.

Todd tried desperately to calm her down, but things quickly escalated. In the heat of the moment, Summer admitted she had seen Theo on the night he died. She claimed she may have been the last person to see him alive aside from the killer.

She then turned on Todd, blaming him for everything that had happened and for bringing abusive Theo into their lives. Todd, however, hit back emotionally, saying the situation ultimately traced back to him and Billy’s death.

Summer was arrested (Credit: ITV)

Arrest drama unfolds in huge Coronation Street twist

Moments later, Summer softened and apologised. She told Todd that she didn’t truly blame him. She had only lashed out because of the pressure she was under. Todd accepted her apology and quickly helped her pack her belongings into the car so he could drive her to the airport.

But their escape never made it off the Street. As they attempted to leave, a police car pulled them over and DS Connor-Swain stepped out, ordering Summer away from the vehicle.

She was then arrested on suspicion of Theo’s murder, bringing her escape plans to a sudden halt. Todd was left furious, questioning how the police could act without what he believed was solid evidence.

Unbeknown to him, George had already spoken to the police after revealing he had seen Summer heading to Theo’s flat on the night of the murder – a detail that may have changed everything.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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