Sara Davies shows off black and bruised appearance as she admits she’ll ‘have her work cut out covering it’

TV presenter Sara Davies has shown off her black and bruised eye ahead of attending a wedding today (May 21).

The Dragons’ Den star is no stranger to issuing regular updates on social media and surprised her followers with her latest appearance.

Sara shows off her black eye (Credit: Instagram Story)

Sara Davies shows off her black and bruised eye

In an Instagram Story shared earlier this morning, Sara shared a close-up selfie of her face.

While wearing a bath towel over her head, the 42-year-old gazed directly at the camera lens, where her upper eye area was bruised and black.

Sara seemingly informed fans about her eye and issued an update with her 723,000 followers.

“For all those asking how my eye is looking… the bruising is definitely settling but it’s still a shiner!” she captioned the pic.

“Gonna have my work cut out covering it for this wedding today!” Sara continued.

Hours later, Sara, who was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours, then shared a selfie at the wedding where her black and bruised eye had been completely covered up by makeup.

Flashing a radiant smile alongside her husband, Simon, who she married in 2007, she appeared in high spirits.

“We scrub up alright! Wedding ready…” Sara wrote.

ED! has contacted Sara’s reps for comment about what happened to her eye.

Following her initial post, Sara covered her black eye with makeup for today’s wedding (Credit: Instagram Story)

Sara’s hair makeover

Meanwhile, in February, Sara debuted a full fringe after admitting she was left debating whether she wanted one.

“So a few days ago I saw YET ANOTHER person getting a fringe cut in, and I just felt like I really fancied it, I asked a few friends (and family members!) and had mixed thoughts on it, so I put it out on stories and thousands of people voted, it was a resounding YES got for it, so I bloody went for it!),” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc)

“My poor hairdresser bless him when I text and said ‘I’ve kinda decided I need a fringe, and when can you fit me in, by the way I really want it doing tomorrow’ (I’m such a demanding client!) had no space so he opened up at 7am this morning to cut and colour my hair (sooooo grateful @veitchhair) and now I’ve got it done I BLOODY LOVE IT!”

She added: “So thank you everyone who gave me an HONEST opinion, even if you voted no, I appreciate your honesty! Would love to know what you think (honestly) now I’ve got it too!!”

Read more: ‘Sensational’ Sara Davies shows off drastic weight loss in sheer dress: ‘Red hot!’

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