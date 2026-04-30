TV presenter Sara Davies left her followers stunned after she showed off her incredible weight loss in a new photoshoot.

The Dragons’ Den star is the latest cover star of woman&home and has posed up a storm in a series of colourful outfits.

Recently, has undergone a huge physical transformation. After revealing she was previously a size 16, Sara admitted she now fits into a size 12.

She explained that for her 40th birthday, she wanted “to be the fittest I’d been since I was 30”.

Sara posed for a new photoshoot (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sara Davies shows off weight loss for stunning shoot

In an Instagram upload shared yesterday (April 29), Sara wowed in a sheer netted pink dress with long sleeves. She accessorised with dangling earrings and sported her signature blonde locks down with a fringe.

Sara flashed a radiant smile while being photographed in front of a floral backdrop.

In other snapshots, she looked radiant in a light pink dress while sitting on a sofa and in a pink and red ensemble in the middle of a hallway.

“Omg, I honestly didn’t expect this many lovely comments about the @womanandhome cover shoot!” she wrote in her caption.

Sara continued: “I felt a million dollars… and do you know what, this look was a bit out of my comfort zone (it was the first day I had the fringe and the wardrobe was very pink!), but I’m so glad we went for it.”

“Massive thank you to the #dreamteam who pulled it all together… I just turned up and they worked their magic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc)

‘Oh my!’

Fans rushed to the comments section, continuing to praise Sara, including some of her Strictly co-stars.

“So beautiful!” Katya Jones wrote. Katie Piper, who competed in 2018, also put a flame emoji.

“Red hot Mrs,” another person shared.

“You look so gorgeous.. loving the pink, my favourite colour.. it really suits you,” a fourth remarked.

“Oh my! Look at you. Every day you inspire me to do a bit more, be more confident (still trying!) And you are just living those values. Look absolutely gorgeous,” a fifth said.

Meanwhile, a sixth added: “Sensational in red.”

Read more: ‘You look younger!’ Sara Davies fans in awe as 41-year-old’s new look has everyone obsessed

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