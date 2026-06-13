Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews pictured for the first time as he’s ‘freed from prison’

Katie Price’s husband, Lee Andrews, has been pictured for the first time since being “freed from prison”.

The self-proclaimed businessman has spent the last few weeks behind bars in Dubai, allegedly due to a “private civil matter”.

Lee was in prison (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Lee Andrews’ prison stint

After four weeks behind bars in the notorious Al Awir prison, Lee was reportedly released yesterday (Friday, June 12).

Katie Price’s husband mysteriously disappeared last month, just days after failing to appear on GMB alongside his wife.

He then turned up a couple of weeks later in prison in Dubai.

At the time, Lee claimed he’d been arrested for alleged spying. However, it has since transpired that this wasn’t true, and that he was behind bars due to a “private civil matter”.

Flying out to Dubai, Katie was willing to pay the £6,000 fee to get her hubby released. However, she found out that it would actually cost £140,000 to get Lee out. This was because Lee was allegedly involved in another case awaiting a court date.

Lee was released yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

Lee Andrews seen for first time since prison stint

Now, Lee has been seen for the first time since leaving prison.

According to The Sun, Katie’s husband rang her on FaceTime within minutes of being released yesterday.

“I’m excited – but trust me, I have questions,” Katie told the publication.

The former glamour model also shared the first photo of Lee since his release from prison.

Wearing a baseball cap, a tanned Lee looked a picture of health in the snap, despite spending a month behind bars.

Katie is expected to meet with Lee later this week now that he’s out and free in Dubai once more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie finding it ‘hard to leave’ Lee

According to a pal of the star’s, though Katie knows about the “discourse” surrounding Lee, she’ll find it “difficult” to leave him.

“Lee is out and back in his rental. He called Kate straight away, and she was thrilled – not least because she didn’t pay a penny of the £140,000 fine to get him out. Of course, she has heard the discourse surrounding him, and she’s not stupid. She knows the optics aren’t great if she stays with this man,” they claimed.

“For whatever reason, she still loves him and is hugely physically attracted to him.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Lee Andrews ‘bragging’ that Katie Price will ‘give him cash’ as his ‘strange’ behaviour behind bars ‘laid bare’

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