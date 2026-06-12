Lee Andrews ‘bragging’ that Katie Price will ‘give him cash’ as his ‘strange’ behaviour behind bars ‘laid bare’

Lee Andrews has reportedly been “bragging” that his wife, Katie Price, will be giving him cash to get him out of jail, according to prisoners.

‘Businessman’ Lee is currently behind bars in Dubai, and needs a reported £140,000 to be granted bail.

Lee is in prison (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Lee Andrews needs £140,000 to get out of Dubai prison

Last month saw Lee disappear for two weeks before popping up in prison in Dubai.

The Dubai-based ‘billionaire’ claimed he was arrested for spying. However, this has since been confirmed to be untrue. Lee is reportedly in prison due to fraud.

Flying out to Dubai, Katie was ready to pay £6,000 to get her husband released from jail. However, she found out that £140,000 was needed to get him out, due to him reportedly being involved in another case awaiting a court date. This case is reportedly related to property.

She refused to pay the mammoth six-figure sum.

However, according to prisoners at the Al Awir Central Prison, which Lee currently calls home, the businessman has been “bragging” that Katie will in fact be giving him cash to get him out of jail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Lee’s ‘changing’ stories in prison

“Lee has been bragging to some inmates that he was arrested in the middle of an arms deal near the Abu Dhabi border when authorities moved in and snared him. After that, Lee said he was taken to another place and kept in a dark room for days. He said he saw no daylight. Other guys in here have said they heard other stories from Lee,” an inmate at the prison alleged to The Sun.

The inmate also claimed: “Not everyone thinks he is credible, and some of us have been sharing notes about his stories as they keep changing.”

Continuing, the inmate said, “He’s a strange man. He was bragging that Katie was going to give him cash, but no one knows if she has or not.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Katie is refusing to give Lee money (Credit: Splash News)

Lee Andrews’ GoFundMe plea

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Sun that after Katie found out about the £140,000 release fee, she had a conversation with her husband on the phone.

According to The Sun, Lee reportedly asked whether there was a fundraiser set up to raise money for his release.

“No one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you,” Katie allegedly replied.

Speaking to the publication, Katie added: “I’ve made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I’ll never give a man money, I’ve done it all my life, I’ve always been the breadwinner. My divorces, I’m the one that always has to give. I said to Lee I’ll never do it.”

Read more: Katie Price makes major decision on husband Lee Andrews: ‘I’m not a mug’

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