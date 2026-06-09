Lee Andrews’ ‘desperate GoFundMe pleas’ in bid to be released from Dubai prison

Katie Price’s husband, Lee Andrews, is allegedly desperately pleading for his wife to set up a GoFundMe in a desperate bid to be released from prison.

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently behind bars in Dubai over a “private civil matter”, according to reports.

Lee is currently in prison in Dubai (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Lee Andrews issues ‘desperate plea’ to Katie Price

After learning that Lee had been arrested and was in prison, Katie flew to Dubai in a bid to get him released.

Armed with her credit card, the star was under the belief that she would need to spend £6,500 to get her husband released.

However, upon arriving at the courthouse, the star was reportedly told that it would take £140,000 to release Lee from behind bars.

This is reportedly because Lee is involved in another case awaiting a court date. This case relates to property. Katie declined to pay the mammoth figure.

Following this, according to The Sun, Katie had a phone conversation with her husband, in which he reportedly asked whether there was a fundraiser set up to raise money for his release.

“No one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you,” Katie allegedly replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Katie reveals she’ll never give Lee money

Speaking to the publication, Katie also insisted that she’ll never give Lee money, and has told her husband as much.

“I’ve made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I’ll never give a man money, I’ve done it all my life, I’ve always been the breadwinner. My divorces, I’m the one that always has to give. I said to Lee I’ll never do it,” she said.

She also went on to say that paying the £140,000 to have Lee released would be a “reckless” move.

‘I’m not stupid’

“This is real, this is real life; this is my life. It has been a tough few weeks, don’t get me wrong. But I’ve still stayed strong through it all, and I have a smile on my face. So, in this situation, I’m doing what I want to do, and I’m out here in Dubai, because I’m here to help Lee,” she said.

“Some people might not like my choices, but I’m not living for everyone else. I know people have been calling me stupid, I see all the trolling, I hear it. I am not stupid.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Katie Price to be confronted with wild tales from exes Alex Reid, Gareth Gates and Dane Bowers in explosive new Sky documentary

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