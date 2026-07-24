Jeremy Clarkson is facing fresh criticism after Animal Aid claimed Diddly Squat Farm is “not reality” for most animals raised for food in the UK.

The former Top Gear star owns the 1,000-acre Cotswolds farm near Chipping Norton. He bought the estate in 2008 for family and financial reasons.

He later turned the site into the home of Clarkson’s Farm. The farm has been the subject of a hugely popular show on Prime Video.

The hit show follows Clarkson and his team as they battle weather, bureaucracy and shifting prices. Now the series has sparked another row, with critics arguing that it gives viewers a far-too polished picture of modern farming.

Clarkson has been slammed (Credit: PETER POWELL / EPA / Shutterstock)

Why Jeremy Clarkson is back in the firing line

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham recently took aim at the show’s glossy opening scenes. He argued they create a misleading image of British farms.

Watching a stylised animation of a “perfect” farm used in the programme, Packham said: “That’s not what a farm looks like.

“Most farms are horrible monocultures which have been sprayed with deadly chemicals… the ground has been pumped full of fertiliser and most of the animals are indoors, in crates, being crushed and kept in the dark.”

However, Jeremy Clarkson quickly hit back. He called Packham “endlessly angry” and said the disputed sequence was “a drawing”.

Clarkson also insisted real work happens at Diddly Squat. That reply kept the clash firmly in the spotlight.

Animal Aid says Jeremy Clarkson’s farm is not the full picture

Animal Aid has now backed Packham’s criticism. A spokesperson said the farm shown on screen does not reflect how most farmed animals in the UK live.

The spokesperson said: “Chris Packham was absolutely right to say that Diddly Squat Farm is not representative of how most farmed animals in the UK live.

“Jeremy Clarkson’s programme has undoubtedly highlighted some of the very real challenges facing farmers. But while viewers see a handful of sheep, pigs and cows grazing in fields, the overwhelming majority of animals farmed for food in Britain live very different lives. Over 95 per cent of farmed animals in the UK are raised in intensive systems,” they then continued.

“Millions of pigs spend their lives indoors on concrete floors, while mother cows are repeatedly impregnated to produce milk and separated from their babies shortly after birth. These are not unusual practices – they are the foundations of modern animal agriculture,” they then said.

The group said shows like Clarkson’s Farm can leave viewers with the wrong impression. It argued that many people rarely see where their food comes from.

What Clarkson’s Farm critics say viewers do not see

The spokesperson then added: “The danger of presenting exceptional, small-scale farms as the face of British farming is that it obscures the reality experienced by millions of animals every year.

“Most people rarely see where their food comes from, and programmes like Clarkson’s Farm risk reinforcing the comforting myth that farmed animals generally live peaceful, natural lives before they are killed.

“If we are serious about having an honest conversation about farming, we must keep the animals at the centre of it.

“They are not production units or television props – they are individuals capable of feeling fear, pain, comfort and companionship. Their experiences deserve to be part of the discussion.”

The latest clash puts Jeremy Clarkson at the centre of a much bigger debate. It also raises questions about what reality TV chooses to show.

ED! has contacted Jeremy’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson shares worrying update as he reveals he’s ‘genuinely scared’ for Diddly Squat Farm

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