Jeremy Clarkson shares worrying update as he reveals he’s ‘genuinely scared’ for Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm affair has taken a worrying turn after the TV star admitted he is “genuinely scared” about this year’s harvest.

Jeremy usually worries about wet grain. This time, he fears the opposite problem.

The former Top Gear presenter said his grain is now so dry that one spark could trigger a fire and destroy a year’s work.

Jeremy admitted he’s worried about his farm (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm affair has him on edge

Writing in his column for The Sun, Jeremy explained why harvest season often makes him nervous.

He said: “Since I started farming seven years ago, the harvest has always been a nail-biting affair because you have to stop when the grain is too wet. Drizzle, dew and even humidity can halt proceedings for days.”

This year, though, he faces a different threat.

Jeremy added: “This year, though, I have a new problem. The grain is too dry.

It’s Thursday as I write this and I should be out there in the tractor, but I’m stuck. And genuinely scared.”

He then spelled out the danger. Clarkson said: “Because all it would take is a discarded cigarette end, or the spark from a piece of faulty equipment and in a matter of moments, my whole crop would be turned into ash. A year’s work, literally, up in smoke.”

That fear fits the pattern viewers know from Clarkson’s Farm. The Prime Video series follows him as he runs Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

Diddly Squat Farm: location and Clarkson’s Farm background Diddly Squat Farm is Jeremy Clarkson’s farm in Oxfordshire. It is the setting for the Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm, which follows the day-to-day running of the holding. The series documents arable farming work including planting and harvest.

Recurring pressures on the farm include weather, machinery problems and input costs.

The farm became widely known through the television series after Clarkson took a hands-on role in its management.

The show often leans on farming’s chaos. Weather, machinery and rising costs have all caused trouble before.

‘She’d be arrested for even thinking such a ridiculous thought’

Also, in his latest column, Jeremy reflected on the tough advice his mother gave him after he was bullied at school, explaining how her words ultimately helped shape his outlook.

“When I was a kid, I sobbed to her one night that everyone at school was bullying me and she replied: ‘Well, if everyone is bullying you, you must be doing something wrong,'” he wrote.

“Today, she’d be arrested for even thinking such a ridiculous thought. And so would all of the kids who’d been bullying me. And she’d be in jail with Sam Neill’s mother for mental health abuse in the community. But I wonder. Did our parents have the right idea? And have we now lost the plot?”

He continued: “After my mother said I was being bullied because I was doing something wrong, I worked out that I was a bit of a prig.”

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