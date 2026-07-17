Cruz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are back in the spotlight as fresh claims shine a light on the brothers’ very different career paths.

Cruz, 21, has landed slots at both Reading and Leeds Festival this summer with his band, Cruz Beckham & The Breakers. It marks a major step for the youngest Beckham son.

He will perform on the stage previously known as the BBC Introducing stage. That gives him a big platform at two of the UK’s biggest music festivals.

Friends close to the Beckhams say Cruz has earned the chance. They say he has stayed focused on music while Brooklyn faces more questions about his next move.

Cruz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham chatter grows as festival gigs land

A Beckham pal allegedly told The Sun: “Cruz’s gigs are going really well at the moment. He’s always in the studio practising, looking for the next best opportunity and he really does have a passion for music.”

The insider added: “He might not end up a global star but he’s going to go really far.”

Those comments have sparked even more Cruz Beckham Brooklyn Beckham talk. Pals say Cruz has picked a lane and stuck with it.

The same source drew a sharp contrast with Brooklyn, 27. He has tried several ventures over the years.

Cruz has a busy summer ahead (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Most recently, Brooklyn focused on social media and his hot sauce brand, Cloud23, which launched in 2024.

The source said: “Cruz is set on pursuing his music and has no intention of flitting between career paths and treating them as hobbies unlike some. While they’re both nepo-babies Cruz is putting Brooklyn to shame as he coasts by – at least Cruz is actually grafting.”

Why this summer could be a turning point for Cruz

Cruz has also started building towards a bigger launch. Earlier this year, he announced an EP called Wear & Tear, which is due for release on August 21.

His Brit-pop and indie rock band has already released singles including Optics and Waste Your Pain. The steady rollout suggests he wants to build a proper music career.

One gig at a time, he appears to be laying the groundwork.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, faced criticism in recent weeks over a DoorDash advert. In the campaign, he looked into the camera and said: “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home…”

Then, smirking, he added: “It’s a long story.”

The Beckham brothers now seem to be on very different tracks

For now, the brothers appear to be heading in different directions. Cruz has the festival gigs, the band and the EP on the way.

Brooklyn still has Cloud23 and his social media profile, but the scrutiny around his career choices has not gone away.

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