Emily Atack shows off dramatic weight loss 25 months after giving birth as she goes braless in skimpy summer dress

Emily Atack has sparked fresh buzz after sharing a new Instagram Story snap in a loose black dress.

The Rivals star, 36, appeared to go braless in the baggy look. She finished it with a red coral necklace.

Emily welcomed son Barney with fiancé Dr Alistair Garner in June 2024. Since then, fans have closely watched her appearance.

When did Emily Atack welcome her son Barney? Emily Atack welcomed her son Barney in June 2024.

Barney is her first child with fiance Dr Alistair Garner.

Emily has spoken publicly about becoming seriously unwell after the birth.

She said she developed sepsis and was unable to leave the house for weeks during her recovery.

She currently plays Sarah Stratton in Disney+ drama Rivals. That means even a quick social media update can make headlines.

Emily shared a stunning snap (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Emily Atack’s latest snap had fans talking again

Earlier this year, Emily revealed a serious health battle after giving birth. She said sepsis left her very unwell in the weeks after Barney arrived.

According to the NHS, sepsis is a serious reaction to an infection. It can be life-threatening and needs urgent hospital treatment.

What Emily Atack said after cruel body comments

Emily addressed recent scrutiny about her looks in an interview with Grazia. She made clear that the comments had hurt.

She said: “I was trolled for being enormous when I was pregnant, and I’m now trolled for having lost weight.”

Emily added: “My body holds all my trauma as well as my happiness and joy. I went through a very difficult pregnancy.”

She also explained how hard the aftermath became. Emily said: “I was very ill after the birth. I had sepsis; I couldn’t leave the house for weeks.

“It was awful.”

That illness, she said, led to her weight loss. Even so, some fans accused her of using weight loss jabs.

Emily pushed back on that speculation. She asked for more compassion instead.

What role does Emily Atack play in Rivals? Emily Atack plays Sarah Stratton in the Disney+ drama Rivals.

Rivals is based on Jilly Cooper’s 1988 novel of the same name.

The story is set in the world of independent television in 1980s Britain.

The series features an ensemble cast including David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Alex Hassell and Danny Dyer.

She added: “I’m just asking people for a little bit of patience and understanding at such a complex thing.”

Then she delivered a blunt final word on the constant judgment. She said, “Women’s bodies change all the time. I am so done with defending it.”

Emily Atack latest

This latest update is not just about a summer outfit. It also taps into the pressure famous women face after pregnancy.

Emily Atack remains firmly in the spotlight through her acting work and personal life.

Fans may first see a glamorous snap, but Emily has already shared the painful reality behind it.

Read more: Emily Atack’s luxury Cannes hen do turns chaotic as actress reveals wine-fuelled trip ended in ‘disaster’

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