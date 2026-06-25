Emily Atack’s luxury Cannes hen do turns chaotic as actress reveals wine-fuelled trip ended in ‘disaster’

Emily Atack’s hen do celebrations started in full luxury mode, but the actress says the Cannes trip ended in a hilarious “disaster”.

The Rivals star, 36, flew to the French Riviera with 19 friends for one last big pre-wedding blowout. She is due to marry fiance Alistair Garner in September.

Emily shared a string of snaps from the weekend on social media. She wore several bridal-inspired white outfits and partied with her pals, including her sister Martha.

The group relaxed by a private pool and enjoyed al fresco dinners on the villa’s huge terrace. On the surface, it looked like the dream hen weekend.

But Emily’s caption told a slightly different story. She wrote: “I CANNES AND I ‘AV. The most insanely perfect few days.

“Pure joy from start to finish and enough [wine] to last us a lifetime. I thoroughly recommend having a hen do even if you aren’t getting married btw. It’s the most fun you’ll ever have losing all of your belongings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatack)

Emily Atack’s hen do looked perfect, so where did the chaos creep in?

That final line said it all. The trip looked polished and picture-perfect, but Emily made it clear that a little mayhem came with the glamour.

It sounds like the wine flowed all weekend. The outfits delivered too.

It also sounds like not everything made it home safely. Emily did not spell out exactly what went missing, but she clearly saw the funny side.

Emily began dating Alistair in 2022. The pair had known each other since childhood because he is the stepson of her aunt.

They welcomed their son Barney in June 2024. Then, 13 months later, Emily revealed that her scientist partner, 40, had proposed.

Emily is set to tie the knot in September (Credit: Brett D.Cove / SplashNews.com)

What happens next after Emily Atack’s Cannes hen party?

The lavish weekend comes as wedding plans gather pace. Emily has already shared a few details about the big day.

As reported in Heat, sources say the couple plan to marry in Spain. An insider said: “Emily has been going to Spain with her family on holiday ever since she was a child and loves the idea of getting married there. She and Alistair adore the stunning countryside there, and guaranteed sun is a bonus.”

Emily has also spoken openly about planning the wedding. She said she has “nailed it” and has “very much enjoyed the planning process”.

She added: “Choosing napkins and stuff. I’m like, ‘My God, my life is here!'”

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