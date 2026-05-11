Emily Atack’s ‘chaotic’ wedding plans revealed: ‘Three days of joy’; celeb guest list; ‘TV hubby’ giving reading

Emily Atack has shared some major details about her upcoming wedding to Alistair Garner.

Actress Emily announced her engagement in July 2025 to materials scientist Alistair. A year prior, the loved-up pair welcomed their first child, son, Barney James Garner.

And now, Emily has confirmed she is in full-on wedding planning mode, revealing the ceremony is “going to be three days of joy with all my favourite people”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatack)

Emily Atack reveals wedding plans

Emily’s dating history has featured regularly in tabloid headlines over the years, with her previously being linked romantically to several showbiz hunks.

In 2023 though, Emily revealed she was expecting Barney with Alistair whom she had known for years. Then in July 2025, the smitten couple revealed they were engaged.

In a recent interview, Emily opened up about life with Alistair and son Barney. “Our lives go at a million miles an hour.”It’s stressful and crazy, but it’s blissful. I’m so lucky,” she told Hello magazine.

Emily’s co-star has a special role to play (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘It’s going to be chaos’

Emily then opened up about their wedding plans, with the couple’s special day expected to be a three-day affair.

The publication also claims that plenty of Emily’s Rivals co-stars will be in attendance.

What’s more, her “telly hubby” Rufus Jones is also said to be giving a reading at the ceremony. Rufus plays Paul Stratton in the racy drama, alongside Emily who plays Sarah Stratton.

Talking about her upcoming big day, Emily shared: “It’s going to be lovely. I’ve really enjoyed planning it. It’s going to be three days of joy with all my favourite people; it’s going to be chaos.”

How did Emily and Alistair meet?

According to reports from early 2024, Emily and Alistair were said to have been introduced after her aunt started dating his dad Stephen Garner in the early 1990s. Furthermore, Stephen and Emily’s aunt – the sister of her mum actress Kate Robbins – got wed in 1994.

And so, Emily and Alistair have been dubbed “step-cousins” in the press.

It’s something that caused hurt and upset for Emily,though, she said. Speaking to The Guardian last autumn, Emily said: “There were so many articles which were really hurtful, trying to make out there was something untoward about my relationship.

“There were headlines saying that I was dating my cousin, which is very damaging, very awful.”

Read more: Emily Atack in shock ‘one-night stand’ confession on Instagram a year after announcing engagement

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