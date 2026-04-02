Actress Emily Atack issued a shocking “one-night stand” confession on Instagram while in bed with her fiancé, Alistair Garner.

The Inbetweeners star, who played the role of Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the hit E4 show, announced her engagement in July 2025.

A year prior, the pair welcomed their first child, son, Barney James Garner.

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Emily joked that she misses one-night stands (Credit: Instagram)

Emily Atack makes shocking ‘one-night stand’ confession on Instagram

In an Instagram Story shared last night (April 1), Emily posted a video of herself tucked up in bed.

In the background, you could hear loud snoring noises from Alistair. Meanwhile, her dog was fast asleep directly on top of her pillow by her head.

Emily then zoomed in on her dog’s paw resting on her head as she pulled an awkard face.

“God I miss one-night stands,” she jokingly captioned the clip as she encouraged her followers to turn their sound up so they could hear Alistair’s snoring during a deep sleep.

‘I’ve dreamt of you my whole life’

Last June, Emily honoured her son on his first birthday. While sharing a carousel post of Barney and Emily while she was pregnant, she said: “Happy 1st birthday to our son Barney James Garner. The Baby Barn Owl.”

“I’ve dreamt of you my whole life. It was always you. I love you beyond words, our beautiful, BEAUTIFUL boy. You are so cherished my heart could burst,” Emily continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatack)

In an interview with The Times, Emily revealed how fulfilled she felt in her relationship and as a first-time mum.

“I feel like my whole life had been building up to that moment, not just getting a part in that show but also my personal life. It feels like the stars have aligned. That is genuinely how it feels,” she said.

“I used to pray to God that I would end up with somebody who made me feel safe, and I’m safe with Al now.”

Read more: ‘Bringing the minx!’ Emily Atack sends fans wild in ‘jaw-dropping’ lingerie shoot

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